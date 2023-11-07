All summer the talk was about the Baltimore Ravens' new-look offense and the anticipation of Lamar Jackson throwing it around more, which would make him even more of a focal point of this team with the renewed focus on the passing game.

Jackson has been really good in the new offense under Todd Monken -- a legitimate MVP candidate in fact -- but the real MVP of this team so far is not Jackson's wonderful ability to play quarterback.

It's the defense.

The Baltimore Ravens and defense have become synonymous over the years, and this group is playing defense as well as any team in the league. The Ravens lead the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 13.6 points per game -- 11.0 in the last three -- and also lead in sacks with 35.

The 2000 Ravens defense is considered one of the best ever; it was the best scoring defense in a 16-game season, giving up 10.3 points per game. This year's team is right there with them when it comes to scoring, but that team had just 43 sacks on this season for an average of 2.7 sacks per game. This group is averaging a league-best 3.9 sacks per game.

The Seattle Seahawks came into Sunday's game averaging 24 points, and the Ravens held them to six first downs with four sacks. The Seahawks averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per play.

That's domination.

Second-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald does a great job of calling the defense, attacking from different areas and using all 11 guys to be disruptive. They use a bunch of pass rushers -- no real dominant star -- in a variety of ways to create havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Macdonald is considered a rising star in the profession, a guy who will be a head coach soon.

The Ravens are up to No. 2 in my Power Rankings this week, but easily could stake a claim to the top spot since they have a point differential of +115. That's amazing. The Ravens' only losses came in overtime to Gardner Minshew and the Colts and a blown game they had no business losing to the Steelers.

This week, they get the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked defense in terms of yards -- the Ravens are second -- and Cleveland is third in scoring defense at 17.4 points per game. So there are bragging rights on the line.

The difference is the Ravens are also a top-10 team in scoring offense, averaging 26.6 points to rank sixth. That offense is getting better by the week, with Jackson really starting to jell in the Monken offense.

That's why the Ravens will be a true Super Bowl challenger in the end. But it's the defense that has them there right now. It's scary to think what this team will be as Jackson and the offense continue to improve.