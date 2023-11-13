Week 10 may have been the most thrilling weekend we've enjoyed to date in the NFL this season. Multiple games came down the wire, some Super Bowl contenders flexed their muscles with blowout wins, and there were some stellar individual performances as well. It was quite the way to kick off the second half of the year, and we still have the Broncos and Bills to give us one clash on Monday night before we full attention to Week 11.

That said, let's take our first peek at all the Week 11 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Atlanta, Indianapolis, New England, and New Orleans are all on bye in Week 11.

Week 11 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Bengals at Ravens (Thursday) Ravens -3.5 44 Bengals +162, Ravens -194 Cardinals at Texans Texans -5.5 48.5 Cardinals +190, Texans -234 Chargers at Packers Chargers -3 44 Chargers -176, Packers +148 Raiders at Dolphins Dolphins -10 47.5 Raiders +356, Dolphins -471 Giants at Commanders Commanders -10 37 Giants +352, Commanders -462 Steelers at Browns Browns -4 38.5 Steelers +162, Browns -195 Bears at Lions Lions -9.5 46.5 Baers +341, Lions -444 Cowboys at Panthers Cowboys -11 42 Cowboys -555, Panthers +408 Titans at Jaguars Jaguars -6.5 40 Titans +219, Jaguars -271 Buccaneers at 49ers 49ers -10.5 42 Buccaneers +409, 49ers -557 Seahawks at Rams Seahawks -2.5 44.5 Seahawks -140, Rams +118 Jets at Bills Bills -6.5 40.5 Jets +244, Bills -308 Vikings at Broncos Broncos -1.5 43 Vikings +107, Broncos -128 Eagles at Chiefs (Monday) Chiefs -2.5 48.5 Eagles +114, Chiefs -135

Notable movement, trends

Bengals at Ravens (Thursday)

Both of these teams are coming off last-second losses in Week 10, which have continued to tighten up the AFC North standings. Cincinnati is in last place in the division, but just two games back of the Ravens for first, so this game could have massive implications for the Bengals hopes of reaching the playoffs. Baltimore is 3-2 ATA at home this season, while the Bengals are 2-2 ATS on the road. The status of Bengals wideout Tee Higgins will be worth monitoring throughout the week after he missed Week 10, but the Under could be worth a look as it is 11-8 between these teams this year.

Cardinals at Texans

The Cardinals welcomed Kyler Murray back under center with a thrilling last-second win over the Falcons to give them their second win of the season. Houston also was able to leap to victory with a game-winning field goal drive led by rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, who is playing himself into the MVP conversation. While Murray's return does make Arizona more competitive, they are still a 5.5-point dog on the road. The Texans are 2-2 ATS at home this season, while Arizona is 1-4 ATS on the road. Given how Stroud is playing, the Over could be an interesting lean, especially with the Cardinals holding a 6-4 record to the Over this season.

Chargers at Packers

Both of these teams have been hard to trust at times this season and their mirror 4-5 ATS records reflect that. While they've each shown promise, a lack of consistency has been their biggest enemy so far this season. The Chargers are the more talented team, but it does seem interesting to see L.A. as a full field-goal favorite on the road going to Lambeau Field, and that has come down after opening at -3.5. Green Bay is 2-2 ATS at home this season while the Chargers are 2-2 ATS on the road. The Packers are also 1-1 ATS in the two games they were already listed as home dogs this season. The Under is 11-7 combined between these teams this season.

Raiders at Dolphins

Miami was on the bye in Week 10, so they will be well rested as they host a Raiders team that gutted out a win over the Jets on Sunday night to roll to 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Despite that winning streak, they are still a double-digit underdog in this matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are a perfect 4-0 ATS at home this season with an average margin of victory of 25 points. Las Vegas is 1-4 ATS on the road, so the line is very much justified.

Giants at Commanders

The Commanders took the Seahawks to the brink on Sunday, but couldn't fend them off to pull off the upset. That said, they did cover to move to 5-4-1 ATS on the season. While Washington has been a positive bet on balance throughout the season, they have yet to cover at home, owning a 0-3-1 ATS record at FedEx Field. If they were ever going to get in the green, it could be this weekend against a Giants team that was just blown out by the Cowboys under rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Commanders are a double-digit favorite in this game, so not only are they looking for their first ATS home win, but they'll need to effectively blow this team out yet again. Washington lost to the Giants back in Week 7 and managed just seven points, so they'll be looking to avenge that defeat.

Steelers at Browns

The AFC North is the tightest division in the NFL at the moment with every team within striking distance of first place. That includes the Steelers and Browns, who are both 6-3 on the season. Pittsburgh currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker after taking down Cleveland in Week 2, but the Browns are playing much better as of late, which is why they are four-point favorites at home. Cleveland overcame a 15-point deficit over the Ravens to win on Sunday and are now 5-3-1 ATS on the year. They are a strong bet at home where they are 4-1 ATS. Pittsburgh is 2-1 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Under is 4-1 for the Browns at home this season and is a perfect 3-0 for the Steelers on the road.

Bears at Lions

The status of Justin Fields will be worth monitoring for this game. Currently, Detroit is a 9.5-point favorite at home and that line could shift a tad if Fields gets the green light to play. This is the first of two matchups these division rivals will have this season. The Lions are atop the NFC North at 7-2, while the Bears are tied for last at 3-7. Detroit enters Week 11 with an NFL-best 7-2 ATS record that includes a 3-1 ATS mark at Ford Field. Chicago is 2-3 ATS on the road this year. Meanwhile, the Over could be a fascinating look between these two teams as they've gone a combined 11-8 to the Over this season.

Cowboys at Panthers

The Cowboys thrashed the Giants 49-17 on Sunday and now get another soft opponent in the Panthers. Even as the road team, Mike McCarthy's team is an 11-point favorite heading into Carolina. The Cowboys are 2-1 ATS as a road favorite this season and are playing a Panthers team that is an NFL-worst 1-6-2 ATS on the year. As a home underdog, the total has gone Under in all four of Carolina's games this season. As the road favorite, the Under is 2-1 for the Cowboys.

Titans at Jaguars

These AFC South clubs were limited to a combined nine points in Week 10. The Jaguars were blown out by the 49ers as Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions, while Will Levis had a pick in Tennessee's double-digit loss to Tampa Bay. Despite the loss to the Niners the Jags are just under a touchdown favorite against the Titans with the line sitting at 6.5. Jacksonville is 6-3 ATS on the season, but have struggled to cover when factored in as the home team where they are 1-3 ATS. Tennessee is 1-4 ATS on the road this year and has lost games by an average of 10 points.

Buccaneers at 49ers

Each of these NFC squads rolled to victory with relative ease on Sunday. The Niners snapped a three-game losing skid to reestablish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender and now head back to Santa Clara where they've been a strong bet this year. Coming into Week 11, San Francisco is 3-1 ATS at Levi's Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bucs will be putting their perfect 4-0 ATS road record on the line this weekend as they look to stay within striking distance of first place in the NFC South. Despite Tampa Bay's stellar road record, the Niners have remained a 10.5-point favorite.

Seahawks at Rams

Seattle barely escaped Week 10 with a win as they needed a game-winning field goal by Jason Myers to get them over the Commanders. Even with the win, the Seahawks were unable to cover, moving them to 4-4-1 ATS on the year. They now get a Rams team that was on the bye in Week 10 and the status of Matthew Stafford will be worth keeping an eye on. If he plays, that could swing this line that currently has Seattle as a 2.5-point road favorite. The Rams are 2-2 ATS at home this year, while Seattle is 2-2 ATS on the road. One of those Seahawks covers did come as a road favorite.

Jets at Bills

The Bills will be playing on a short week after taking on the Broncos on Monday night, but they do get to play at Highmark Stadium for the second straight week. Coming into Week 10, Buffalo has been better at home but is still just 2-2 ATS. They'll be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium when they host them on Sunday. Zach Wilson will get the start in this game and the Jets quarterback has continued to keep his team's offensive ceiling low. This season, the Jets are 1-2-1 on the road.

Vikings at Broncos

This line opened at Broncos -2 and has since moved to Broncos -1.5, which could be in response to how well Joshua Dobbs has been playing for the Vikings. He led Minnesota to a win over the Saints on Sunday, continuing his remarkable season that began in Arizona. The Vikings have been superb on the road this season and are 4-0-1 ATS. Meanwhile, Denver is 2-3 ATS at Mile High.

Eagles at Chiefs (Monday)

We have a doozy of a matchup to wrap up Week 11 as the Eagles and Chiefs will square off in a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead. Kansas City is a slim 2.5-point favorite as they are 3-1 ATS at home this season. While Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest environments in the NFL, Philadelphia has shown they are road warriors as they are 3-1-1 away from Lincoln Financial Field this year. Both of these teams are coming off of a bye in Week 10, so they'll each be well rested. Since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter, the Chiefs are 4-5 ATS off of the bye. Under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 2-0-1 post-bye.