Not many people would have expected the Texans-Broncos Week 13 matchup to be worthy of a schedule flex several weeks ago. But that's exactly what happened on Tuesday, as the NFL moved the game from a 4:05 to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In a corresponding move, the league moved the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup to 4:05 p.m. Both games will be aired on CBS.

Denver's recent success was surely a reason why this game was flexed. Sean Payton's team has won four straight games after a 1-5 start that includes this past Sunday's one-point win over the Vikings. Vastly improved play from the Broncos defense and quarterback Russell Wilson have contributed to the Broncos' winning streak. Wilson has quickly entered the Comeback Player of the Year conversation, as he has completed 69 percent of his throws with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions through 10 games.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 69.0 YDs 2065 TD 19 INT 4 YD/Att 6.95 View Profile

Like the Broncos, the Texans have also been one of the NFL's surprise success stories under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston (6-4) has one three straight games on the strength of an opportunistic defense and quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is currently running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The former Ohio State standout has set several rookie records and recently became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 470 yards with five touchdowns and no picks in a game.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.8 YDs 2962 TD 17 INT 5 YD/Att 8.34 View Profile

The Broncos-Texans game is one of only two 1 p.m. games in Week 13 between teams that are at least .500 (the Lions-Saints game is the other one). The game would have competed with the highly-anticipated 49ers-Eagles NFC title game rematch had it stayed in its original time slot.

Week 13 schedule (all times ET) Thursday, Nov. 30 Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Prime Video Sunday, Dec. 3 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1 p.m. FOX Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. FOX Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. CBS Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 13 Byes: Buffalo, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minnesota, New York Giants, Baltimore