The ninth week of the season ended up being record-setting for the NFL. However, sometimes it's tough to keep track of all the records that were broken in any given week, which is where I come in.

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played. This week alone, we saw C.J. Stroud smash the NFL single-game passing record for rookies and we also saw a punting record go down (Note: I love when punting records go down).

With that in mind, here are 16 crazy facts about Week 9:

Although the Chiefs are the only team that to win a game in four different countries, that might not be the case for long. The Patriots can match them in Week 10 if they can beat the Colts in Frankfurt.