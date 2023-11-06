The ninth week of the season ended up being record-setting for the NFL. However, sometimes it's tough to keep track of all the records that were broken in any given week, which is where I come in.
Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played. This week alone, we saw C.J. Stroud smash the NFL single-game passing record for rookies and we also saw a punting record go down (Note: I love when punting records go down).
With that in mind, here are 16 crazy facts about Week 9:
- Stroud sets rookie record. The Houston QB set the record for most passing yards in a single-game by a rookie with 470. His total topped the old record of 433, which had been held by Andrew Luck. Stroud also became just the third QB in NFL history to throw for at least 470 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions, joining Y.A. Tittle and Ben Roethlisberger.
- Greatest Show on Turf. The Texans had three different receivers catch at least five passes for at least 100 yards, making them just the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to pull off that feat. They joined the 1982 Rams, 1995 Lions and 2018 Rams.
- Texans kicking chaos. With a field goal agains the Buccaneers, Dare Ogunbowale became the first non-kicker or punter to hit a field goal since 2004, when Wes Welker did it. Ogunbowale also the first running back with a field goal since Tony Galbreath in 1979.
- Out of Tune. Cardinals QB Clayton Tune became the first QB to get out shut out in his first career NFL start since 2014 when it happened to Johnny Manziel. Coincidentally, Tune lost to Manziel's old team, 27-0. With Tune running the show, the Cardinals totaled just 58 yards of offense, which was their lowest total since 1955.
- Brown out. By holding the Cardinals to just 58 yards, the Browns have now held two different opponents under 100 yards this season, which is impressive, when you consider that no other team has even done it once this season. Also, the Browns are the first team since 1992 to hold multiple teams under 100 yards in one season.
- Raiders win big with an interim coach. The 30-6 win by Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce was the fifth-largest margin of victory ever by an interim coach and the biggest since 2015 when Dan Campbell led the Dolphins to a 28-point win.
- Punters are people, too. Raiders punter A.J. Cole had a record-setting game against the Giants. Cole averaged 63.6 yards on five punts, breaking the previous NFL record of 63.0 yards, which was set by Carolina's Andy Lee in 2016.
- CeeDee Lamb goes off. With 191 yards against the Eagles, Lamb has now gone over 150 yards in back-to-back weeks, making him just the second player in Cowboys history pull off that feat. The only other time it happened came in 2009 when Miles Austin did it.
- Minnesota magic. During the Vikings' win over Atlanta, Josh Dobbs totaled three touchdowns, making him the first player in NFL history to total three touchdowns in consecutive weeks with two different teams. Dobbs had two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD while playing for the Cardinals in Week 8. He followed that up with two passing touchdowns and a rushing TD for the Vikings in Week 9. Dobb is also the just the second QB to throw at least 20 passes for two different teams in consecutive weeks (He threw 37 with the Cardinals in Week 8). The only other QB to accomplish this was Bernie Kosar, who did it with the Browns and Cowboys in 1993.
- All Saints day. The Saints forced five turnovers against the Bears with three of those coming from Paulson Adebo, who recorded two interceptions while also forcing and recovering a fumble. With that stat line, Paulson became the first defensive player since Charles Woodson in 2009 to pull all of that off in a single game.
- Taysom Hill joins rare club. With a TD catch against the Bears, Hill now has 10 for his career, which makes him just the fifth player in NFL history to tally 10 TD catches, 10 TD runs while also throwing 10 TD passes. The last player to pull that off was Frank Gifford in 1964.
- Cowboys kicker sets NFL record. With his first field goal against the Eagles, Brandon Aubrey set an NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to start a career. Aubrey has now made 19 straight, which puts him ahead of former record-holder Travis Coons, who hit 18 to start his career.
- NFL's oldest player takes the field. Aaron Rodgers no longer holds the honor of being the oldest NFL player to play in a game this year thanks to Jason Peters. The 41-year-old offensive lineman signed with the Seahawks this week and he saw some action on Sunday against the Ravens.
- Patriots dynasty is officially over. With their loss to the Commanders, the Patriots are now five games under .500 for the first time since 2000. They went 362 straight games without falling five games under .500, which was the third-longest in NFL history, trailing only the Steelers (1989-active) and Dolphins (1970-2004).
- Folk Hero. With two field goals against the Steelers on Thursday, Folk has now hit 72 straight from under 40 yards, which is an NFL record. Going into Week 9, Folk had been tied with Justin Tucker, who had previously held the record with 70 consecutive makes from that distance.
- International men of mystery. With their win in Germany, the Chiefs became the first NFL team to win a regular-season game in four different countries (They had already previously won England, Mexico and the U.S.)
Although the Chiefs are the only team that to win a game in four different countries, that might not be the case for long. The Patriots can match them in Week 10 if they can beat the Colts in Frankfurt.