During my visit to Green Bay in training camp, I noticed how intense and upbeat the practice was the day I was there -- young guys getting after it, jawing with each other.

After a bad pick thrown by quarterback Jordan Love, veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander screamed at him to basically get his head right and pick up his play, only in a more blatant tone and with words that can't be printed here.

At the time it happened, I wondered if there was something else at play. Then after talking to Alexander and several other players, the truth came out.

It was tough love for a player they truly believed in as the replacement for Aaron Rodgers. Then after talking with Love, he was fine with it and it was clear he felt he would become a good player. He came across as a player who truly believed in himself, one comfortable with the idea of following a star.

I left that day thinking the Packers would be the surprise winner of the NFC North, a group of young players mixed with veterans who could grow together. Then, when they got off to a slow start, coupled with Love struggling early on, the thinking was that maybe I was way off base, and that the many skeptics of Love were right.

Fast forward to this week, and my instincts were correct. The Packers won't win the division since the Lions have a big lead, but they certainly look like a playoff team now. They have ripped off three straight victories, including Sunday night's impressive upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, to get to 6-6. They would be the seventh seed in the playoffs if they started today, and they are up to 13th in my Power Rankings this week.

The NFL's youngest team has grown up. But the best thing -- and most important thing -- for the Packers is that Love has grown up as well.

The quarterback who seemed to lack confidence early on is playing like the guy I talked to this summer, one who firmly acted like there was no doubt in him. Now he's on his way.

Love finished 25 of 36 for 267 yards and three touchdowns with no picks for a passer rating of 118.6. His command of the offense was outstanding against the high-pressure looks the Chiefs used. He seemed to get to the right play in almost every situation, his pocket awareness so much better than earlier in the season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has done a masterful job of navigating through injuries and bringing along a young quarterback and roster.

The Packers' schedule is favorable down the stretch, as they don't play a team with a winning record the rest of the way (the combined records of their five opponents is 20-40). This should be a playoff team -- a dangerous one.

Tough love might have seemed over the top last summer, but maybe that's exactly what the young quarterback needed -- and it's the reason why this team is where it is today.