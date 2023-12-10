Only five weeks remain in the NFL's regular season, and as we roll further into December there's an increasing chance that weather will have an impact on games, including multiple matchups in Week 14 that could be wet, windy and/or snowy. That means game plans -- as well as potential fantasy lineups and bets -- may need to be shifted.
Several games this weekend will see higher temperatures than usual for this time of year, hitting the 60s in the northeast, but it will come with some rain. The two games in Ohio will not be as warm, however, and one of them could even get some snow.
Here is a look at games that could see difficult game conditions (via weather.com):
Jaguars at Browns
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Weather forecast: Cloudy
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 2 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 41 degrees
Wind factor: 13 mph
Breakdown: It's looking like it could be Trevor Lawrence, after an amazing recovery from an ankle sprain vs. Joe Flacco.
Pick Six Newsletter
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Colts at Bengals
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Weather forecast: Cloudy, winds up to 15 mph
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 1 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 39 degrees
Wind factor: 9 mph
Breakdown: Jake Browning was much better than expected on Monday night, and we'll see if he can keep it going in what could be wet conditions in Cincy. Gardner Minshew and the Colts are seeking their fifth straight victory.
Texans at Jets
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Weather forecast: Cloudy, winds up to 6 mph
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 21 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 57 degrees
Wind factor: 6 mph
Breakdown: After going in and out of the starting lineup, Zach Wilson now gets a likely rainy return against an improving Texans defense. C.J. Stroud leads the league in passing yards as a rookie, but could face a lot of difficulty here against a strong pass defense in the rain.
Rams at Ravens
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Weather forecast: Rainfall around half an inch
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 93 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 58 degrees
Wind factor: 7 mph
Breakdown: The Ravens obviously have the much more mobile quarterback with Lamar Jackson, which could be a difference-maker in a game with an 93-percent chance of rain and seven mph winds, though the Rams have an impressive runner of their own in Kyren Williams.