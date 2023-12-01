The NFL made history on Thursday by announcing the first-ever "Monday Night Football" flex, moving the Eagles' Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks, originally slated for that Sunday afternoon, to the following day's prime-time slot. That wasn't the only change made to the schedule, as the league also revealed games for a Saturday tripleheader in Week 15.

Those games, set for Dec. 16, are as follows:

Vikings at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

(1 p.m. ET) Steelers at Colts (4:30 p.m. ET)

(4:30 p.m. ET) Broncos at Lions (8:15 p.m. ET)

All three games will be broadcast on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Each of them had already been scheduled for Week 15, but their exact date and time had not been specified.

All three also have potential playoff implications. Minnesota (6-6) currently holds the NFC's final wild card spot, while Cincinnati (5-6) is two games back from the Browns and Steelers in the AFC North. Pittsburgh (7-4) is battling Indianapolis (6-5) for one of the AFC's three wild card spots. And the Broncos (6-5) are just outside the current playoff picture, while the Lions (8-3) are fighting to stay in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed behind the Eagles (10-1) and 49ers (8-3).