Just three weeks remain in the 2023 regular season and the Week 16 was packed with high-profile matchups that'll certainly shake up the playoff picture -- with three more remaining on Christmas Day. Division titles and playoff spots were up for grabs over the course of the holiday weekend -- the Lions and Dolphins punched their tickets on Sunday -- and we'll cap it off with a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Monday night.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Monday's Christmas Day games



Raiders at Chiefs

Time: Monday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 42.5

"The Chiefs got back on track last week against the Patriots and now can push to get the top seed. They beat the Raiders earlier this year on the road, but the Raiders are a better defense now. The Chiefs win it, but it's close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco on why the Chiefs will get past Las Vegas, but only by a field goal. To see all of his Week 16 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Chiefs (-10) Raiders Chiefs Raiders Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs

Giants at Eagles

Time: Monday, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -10.5, O/U 43.5

"I don't care if Jalen Hurts needs a dictionary for the word "commitment," this is a bounce-back spot for the Eagles. Life has been hard the past three weeks for Philadelphia, no doubt about it. But the Eagles are so much better than this Giants team. New York is 2-6 ATS on the road this season, and just 1-3 ATS as double-digit underdogs. The Eagles have been put on notice, and have a very winnable schedule down the stretch to secure the NFC East. At home, give me Philly to finally get right." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani has Philadelphia rebounding with a big win over the Giants that clears the double-digit spread. To see the rest of his Week 16 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Eagles (-12) Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles

Ravens at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -5, O/U 45.5

"As fun as that battle should be, I feel like this game is going to come down to whether Baltimore can run the ball on the 49ers defense. The Ravens are averaging 163.8 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks first in the NFL by MORE THAN 20 YARDS. That's right no other team is even averaging 143 yards per game. The Ravens are 9-1 this season when they rush for at least 130 yards, but 1-2 when they don't. When they're able to move the ball on the ground, they play with a lot of confidence. However, I'm not so sure they're going to be able to move the ball on the ground against a 49ers team that ranks third in the NFL in stopping the run this year." -- That's just a small part of John Breech's pick for this game; you can check out the rest of it and all of his picks here.

