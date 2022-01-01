Just two weeks remain in the NFL's regular season, and we still have a number of playoff spots up for grabs. Only the Chiefs currently have a postseason ticket punched in the AFC, but that is poised to change in Week 17. A number of teams can secure playoff spots and possibly even win the division this weekend, while Kansas City and Green Bay have opportunities to clinch the top seeds in its respective conference. Naturally, having the stakes raised for all of these clubs makes things that much more fun to bet on. If you're looking for a little help in that department, you've come to the right place.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 17? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as their incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,100 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago.

Falcons at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bills -14

Current: Bills -14.5

"This is more of a gut-check bet than anything. After an emotional win against the Patriots up in Foxborough last week, Buffalo could be in for a bit of a let down. I don't expect them to lose this game by any stretch, but they could keep it within the two-score margin that the oddsmakers have given Atlanta. The Falcons are 5-3 ATS as the road team this season and have moved the ball much better on the road (5.4 yards per play) than at home (4.7 yards per play). As for Buffalo, it is 1-4 ATS in its last five following a straight-up win and is only 3-3-1 ATS at home this season."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Falcons +14.5 against the Bills as one of his five Locks of the Week. This season, Sullivan's locks are 46-30-4 ATS. You can check out the rest of his picks here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Bills (-14.5) Bills Falcons Falcons Falcons Bills Bills Falcons Falcons

Giants at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bears -6

Current: Bears -6

"Mid-teens is the expected temperature, as well as a likely points total for at least one of these offensively challenged squads. Forget field goals, with wind speeds also anticipated in the mid-teens. About two-thirds of the Giants listed on Thursday's injury-illness report play offense. In five of its last six games, New York has managed between six and 13 points. Chicago did put up 25 at Seattle, but with an offense that averaged just 4.6 yards per play." -- Mike Tierney on why the Under in Giants-Bears is part of his teaser picks for Week 17.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He's crushed the NFL, going 347-291 on all NFL picks from 2016-20, returning $2,534 to $100 players. You can see all of his teaser picks for the week over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Bears (-6) Bears Bears Giants Giants Bears Bears Bears Bears

Chiefs at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -4

Current: Chiefs -4

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming into Week 17 winning back-to-back games and could secure the AFC North title with a win. That said, the SportsLine model is fading them in Survivor pool formats, winning just 41% of simulations. Instead, the model is backing a team that is facing an opponent which has scored more than 13 points just once in its last six games. To find out which team that is and give you the edge in Survivor pools, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-5) at Bengals Bengals Chiefs Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals Bengals

Dolphins at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -4

Current: Titans -3.5

"The Dolphins are one of the worst cold-weather teams in recent NFL history and it's going to be cold in Nashville on Sunday. If I've learned one thing about people in Florida, it's that the last thing they want to do in the dead of winter is leave Florida. Since 2017, the Dolphins are 1-11 in games where the kickoff temperature is below 50 degrees and it's going to be well below 50 degrees in Tennessee. (It's expected to be about 38 at kickoff.) Also, those 11 losses have come by an average of 16.5 points per game. On the Titans end, if they win, they'll clinch the AFC South and I have to think they'd love to get that done this week."

CBS Sports and Pick Six Podcast co-host John Breech on why he likes the Titans to beat the Dolphins in Nashville, 22-19. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Titans (-3.5) Titans Titans Titans Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Raiders at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Colts -9

Current: Colts -8

"I know for a fact that folks within the Raiders' building were steaming when the protocols changed earlier this week. Carson Wentz will very likely play Sunday, and that will put the Colts over the top." -- CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on why he likes the Colts to win against Las Vegas. To read the rest of Jones' picks along his insider notes, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Colts (-7.5) Raiders Colts Raiders Raiders Colts Raiders Raiders Colts

Jaguars at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -15.5

Current: Patriots -16.5

"On the other hand, I'm fine laying a ton of points with Bill Belichick against a horrendous team in a suddenly must-win spot. The Patriots can flex on teams like the Jaguars because 1) Jacksonville has a rookie quarterback (historically bad against Belichick), 2) Mac Jones gets better looks against a bad pass defense, 3) the Pats will score on defense and 4) the Jaguars are terrible. They won't cover by more than a few points, but the game won't be close. Take the over on Nick Folk field goals."

CBS Sports Senior NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on New England's matchup with Jacksonville.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Patriots (-15.5) Patriots Patriots Patriots Jaguars Jaguars Patriots Patriots Patriots

Buccaneers at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -13

Current: Buccaneers -13

"The Buccaneers are missing several key players like Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but how much does that matter when they are facing a bad opponent? The Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers by 26 last week. Ke'Shawn Vaughn scored a 55-yard touchdown, Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 101 yards and Cyril Grayson flashed with 81 yards on three receptions.

"Credit to the Jets for beating the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and losing to the Miami Dolphins by less than double digits the week prior, but the Buccaneers are just different." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani has the Buccaneers covering the 13-point spread as one of his top picks of the week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-13) at Jets Buccaneers Buccaneers Jets Buccaneers Jets Jets Jets Buccaneers

Eagles at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3.5

Current: Eagles -4.5

"I have been riding the Eagles with some regularity in this space, believing them to be a playoff team and a value play since the middle of the season. Seems Vegas was slow to come around on this, and even now this line looks low to me. Especially with COVID continuing to wreak havoc on WFT. The Eagles figured out who they were and what they do, and the coaching staff generally puts Jalen Hurts in position to succeed. They run the ball on everyone, and the WFT defense is certainly hurting right now.

"This won't be as one-sided as two weeks ago, but the Eagles tend to get better as the game goes along and Washington tends to not, and Philly will wear down this depleted roster over four quarters and win by a touchdown or more. Sure, Miles Sanders is out, but the scheme is the star here -- along with Hurts in option looks -- and lest we forget just two weeks ago the Eagles beat WFT by 10 at home and ran for 238 yards. Going to Washington won't be a problem: the Eagles are well-rested from barely having to travel in the second half of the season and they can smell the playoffs. Their defensive front will give WFT fits, especially with no Antonio Gibson as a pressure valve, and they will better their seven QB hits from the first meeting." -- CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason la Canfora on why he has Philly as one of his best bets for Week 17. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Washington Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Rams at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -3.5

Current: Rams -6

"Lamar Jackson matters a lot here, obviously. The Rams will be bigger favorites against Baltimore if he can't go. Tyler Huntley is awesome if he's cleared. But it might not matter with Baltimore's shredded secondary. The Rams offense and Matthew Stafford are catching heat for struggling, but they're averaging just under 30 points per game in their miserable four-game win streak. You can't really run on them. How the Rams deploy Jalen Ramsey against Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews is probably the key to this game. I'm backing the Rams because the Ravens are just too shorthanded on defense." -- CBS Sports' Will Brinson on why he is leaning towards the Rams in this Week 17 head-to-head.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3.5) at Ravens Ravens Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams

Broncos at Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -5.5

Current: Chargers -7.7

"Both these teams are coming off bad losses last week and now must regroup with their playoff lives on the line. The Chargers were bad in losing to the Texans, but I think they bounce back here. Denver will run the ball at the bad Chargers run defense, but I don't think it's enough. Chargers take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he's playing the points with the Chargers on Sunday.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chargers (-5.5) Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Chargers Broncos

Texans at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -15

Current: 49ers -12.5

"If the Texans can get an average performance from their QB, they have a great shot at covering against a team that doesn't know what it will get from its quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was unable to practice all week, setting the stage for rookie Trey Lance to make his second start of the year. He looked like he still had a ways to go as a passer in his first start, a Week 5 loss to the Cardinals. I don't believe that's the guy that will definitely take the field on Sunday; after all, we just went over an example of a rookie QB looking much better once given a second opportunity to lead the offense. But I do think Lance will have to be very good for the 49ers to cover this number against a team that scored 71 points in its last two games."

R.J. White been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, going 354-292-22 against the spread in particular during that stretch. White also delivered a 57.1 percent hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last six seasons. You can see all five of his Week 17 picks against the SuperContest lines and the Circa Sports Million lines by heading to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at 49ers (-12.5) 49ers 49ers 49ers Texans Texans Texans Texans 49ers

Cardinals at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -5.5

Current: Cowboys -6

"The Dallas Cowboys made one heck of a statement last Sunday night. After the prior events of Week 16 clinched the division for Jerry Jones' club, they took the field against Washington and went nuclear. While it may be too much to expect a similar outcome in Week 17, they should be able to clear the 5.5-point spread against a reeling Arizona club. The Cardinals have lost three straight and have completely lost their once firm grip on the NFC. In last week's loss to the Colts, they struggled mightily on special teams, gave up a safety, and couldn't string along any positive drives together. If that continues, Dallas -- who is an NFL-best 12-3 ATS this season -- will leave them in the dust."

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why he loves the Cowboys against the struggling Cardinals as one of his top bets for Week 17. To read the rest, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Cowboys (-5.5) Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals Cardinals Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Panthers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Saints -6.5

Current: Saints -6.5

"The Saints have been crippled by COVID, which is why they had almost no chance against Miami on Monday night. But they should be getting a lot of guys back here against a Carolina team that isn't very good. Carolina's offensive line is bad, while the Saints' front is good. That's a combination that will lead to a Saints' victory with a few big takeaways."

CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Saints to cover against the Panthers on Sunday. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Saints (-6.5 Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints

Lions at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -8.5

Current: Seahawks -7.5

"The Lions cover and try hard. The Seahawks are a late 90's Melrose Place episode. The only issue here when it comes to betting on the Lions is how many people are screaming about Detroit as a great 'dog. We haven't seen a massive DK Metcalf game in a while and Russell Wilson is talking about this being -- MAYBE -- his last game at home for the Seahawks. He might cut the cord into his helmet pregame and just go full YOLO. It's a Baby Big Ben situation for Russ. Don't fade him." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Will Brinson on why he isn't looking to fade Russell Wilson in what could be his final game in Seattle. To read the rest of his picks for Week 17, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Seahawks (-7) Lions Lions Lions Lions Seahawks Lions Lions Lions

Vikings at Packers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -7

Current: Packers -13

CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers. On top of ending his 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all of his picks, he's been especially strong when it comes to Green Bay. White is 49-15-1 (+3197) in his last 65 against-the-spread picks involving the Packers, so you'll want to see who he is backing on Sunday night. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to get the inside scoop on who he likes for the game, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-6.5) Packers Vikings Packers Packers Packers Vikings Packers Packers

Browns at Steelers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Browns -2.5

Current: Browns -3.5

SportsLine expert R.J. White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He has also been superb in his last 84 against-the-spread picks involving the Steelers, owning a 51-29-4 record. Naturally, you'll want to see which way he's leaning in this game, especially knowing that White has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-bet. As for the total, we can tell you leaning leaning Under, but for that spread pick, you'll have to read it on SportsLine.