Week 18 in the NFL has quite a few different scenarios that could play out, as the final playoff spots (and seedings) will be determined. The league has its No. 1 seeds set in each conference with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, but plenty of playoff berths and pairings still need to be determined.
The NFC East, AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South are still up for grabs -- along with the final NFC playoff spot and two AFC wild card spots. Six teams (two in AFC, four in NFC) remain in the playoff race that are currently on the outside looking in, setting the stage for a crazy final weekend of football.
Here are the simplest division-clinching scenarios in Week 18:
NFC East
- Cowboys: Win at Commanders or Eagles loss at Giants
- Eagles: Win at Giants AND Cowboys loss at Commanders
NFC South
- Buccaneers: Win at Panthers
- Saints: Win at Falcons AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers
- Falcons: Win vs. Saints AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers
AFC East
AFC South
- Jaguars: Win at Titans
- Colts: Win vs. Texans AND Jaguars loss to Titans
- Texans: Win at Colts AND Jaguars loss to Titans
Here are the simplest clinching scenarios for playoff spots in Week 18:
AFC
Bills
- Win vs. Dolphins
Jaguars
- Win at Titans
Colts
- Win vs. Texans
Texans
- Win at Colts
Steelers
- Win at Ravens AND Bills loss at Dolphins
NFC
Buccaneers
- Win at Panthers
Saints
- Win at Falcons AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers
- Win at Falcons AND Packers loss to Bears AND Seahawks loss to Cardinals
Falcons
- Win vs. Saints AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers
Packers
- Win vs. Bears
Seahawks
- Win at Cardinals AND Packers loss to Bears
Vikings
- Win at Lions AND Packers loss to Bears AND Seahawks loss to Cardinals AND Saints loss to Falcons