Week 18 in the NFL has quite a few different scenarios that could play out, as the final playoff spots (and seedings) will be determined. The league has its No. 1 seeds set in each conference with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, but plenty of playoff berths and pairings still need to be determined.

The NFC East, AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South are still up for grabs -- along with the final NFC playoff spot and two AFC wild card spots. Six teams (two in AFC, four in NFC) remain in the playoff race that are currently on the outside looking in, setting the stage for a crazy final weekend of football.

Here are the simplest division-clinching scenarios in Week 18:

NFC East

Cowboys: Win at Commanders or Eagles loss at Giants

NFC South

Buccaneers: Win at Panthers

AFC East

Bills: Win at Dolphins

AFC South

Jaguars : Win at Titans

Here are the simplest clinching scenarios for playoff spots in Week 18:

AFC

Bills

Win vs. Dolphins

Jaguars

Win at Titans

Colts

Win vs. Texans

Texans

Win at Colts

Win at Ravens AND Bills loss at Dolphins

NFC

Buccaneers

Win at Panthers

Saints

Win at Falcons AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers

Win at Falcons AND Packers loss to Bears AND Seahawks loss to Cardinals

Falcons

Win vs. Saints AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers

Packers

Win vs. Bears

Seahawks

Win at Cardinals AND Packers loss to Bears