Getty Images

Week 18 in the NFL has quite a few different scenarios that could play out, as the final playoff spots (and seedings) will be determined. The league has its No. 1 seeds set in each conference with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, but plenty of playoff berths and pairings still need to be determined.

The NFC East, AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South are still up for grabs -- along with the final NFC playoff spot and two AFC wild card spots. Six teams (two in AFC, four in NFC) remain in the playoff race that are currently on the outside looking in, setting the stage for a crazy final weekend of football.

Here are the simplest division-clinching scenarios in Week 18: 

NFC East 

NFC South

AFC East

AFC South

Here are the simplest clinching scenarios for playoff spots in Week 18:

AFC

Bills

  • Win vs. Dolphins

Jaguars

  • Win at Titans

Colts

  • Win vs. Texans

Texans

  • Win at Colts

Steelers

  • Win at Ravens AND Bills loss at Dolphins

NFC

Buccaneers

  • Win at Panthers 

Saints

Falcons

  • Win vs. Saints AND Buccaneers loss to Panthers

Packers

  • Win vs. Bears

Seahawks

  • Win at Cardinals AND Packers loss to Bears

Vikings

  • Win at Lions AND Packers loss to Bears AND Seahawks loss to Cardinals AND Saints loss to Falcons