You laughed when they said Josh Allen would be good. You questioned everything about his game, talked about level of competition, his accuracy issues, the poor footwork and just about anything else you could find to pick him apart, aside from an arm that even the harshest critics knew could throw it out of the stadium.

Too raw, they said. Not enough polish. There was no way to fix his accuracy issues.

Bet you aren't saying that anymore.

Yes, it's been just two games against less-than-stellar competition, but Allen has been so good that he's actually in the MVP conversation as quarterback of the 2-0 Buffalo Bills. In two starts, Allen has 729 passing yards — tops in the league — six touchdown passes, no picks and a passer rating of 122.9. His completion percentage is 70.4, which means he's actually being really accurate.

Allen's quick start has the Bills looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, something I expected this season. They are now up to fifth in my Power Rankings this week and they are alone in first place in the AFC East.

If you don't believe in the Bills this season, you are misguided. In addition to Allen, they have a talented defense, playmakers on offense and a coach in Sean McDermott who will be in play as a Coach of the Year candidate.

The top of the rankings remains pretty much the same, although I did move the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers into the fourth spot after the Steelers struggled at home against Denver, and I dropped the New Orleans Saints after their ugly loss on Monday night to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Three of the top four teams are from the AFC, so the Bills have big-time competition in the conference and the Patriots will be better than I expected. But keep a close eye on this Bills team. If Allen keeps growing, they will challenge the best in the AFC this season — including the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.