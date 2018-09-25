NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Rams, Chiefs take top spots thanks to high-octane offenses

If offense doesn't win in the playoffs, like some wrongfully think, one thing we know from the early part of this season is that it certainly does win in the regular season.

Two of the top four scoring teams in the league are the two best teams right now. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the in NFL scoring after three weeks, while the Los Angeles Rams are fourth overall.

Both teams are coached by brilliant offensive minds and each has two young passers in Jared Goff (Rams) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) who are lighting it up.

Both teams are in the top five in passing yards per play, which is why they are exciting to watch and are so successful. Goff, in his third season, has made big strides running the Rams offense, while Mahomes has been sensational in his first year as a full-time starter.

Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes in three games, the most of any quarterback in a three-game span to open a season in NFL history. Goff is coming off a game with 29 completions, the most of his career, and he has six touchdown passes.

They are a big part of why the Rams and the Chiefs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in my Power Rankings this week.

The Rams are better on defense, which is why they are in the top spot. The Chiefs need to tighten up on that side of the ball or Mahomes might need to throw 60 touchdown passes this season.

It sure makes for a fun brand of football to watch. You have two gunslinger quarterbacks who play for two coaches who aren't afraid to let them rip it. The NFL is a passing league for sure, and these two teams are proof that's the way to win with the way the game is now played.