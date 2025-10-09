If we had to sum up the 2025 NFL season in one word, it would be "parity." There are no more undefeated teams as we exit Week 5, and just one winless team. (Sorry, New York Jets fans.) This past week featured six double-digit comebacks, which is tied for the most in a single week in NFL history; it also marked the first time Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all lost in the same week! Seriously, it had never happened before.

In Week 6, Jaxson Dart gets a chance to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their second straight loss, the Denver Broncos take on the Jets in London and the Kansas City Chiefs hope to rebound against the surging Detroit Lions. Plus, Caleb Williams looks for revenge against Jayden Daniels in prime time, as the Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary last year.

Which teams should you pick in Week 6, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Steven Taranto are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Oct. 8, via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5) at New York Giants

Dajani (Giants +7.5): I correctly predicted the Giants would lose to the previously winless New Orleans Saints last week, but didn't expect them to give up 23 unanswered points while turning the ball over on five straight drives. You can't do that against the Eagles. However, Philly has an identity crisis on offense, which is hilarious because how can you have an identity crisis with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert operating behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL? Eagles win, but Giants keep it close. Prediction: Eagles 20, Giants 13

Taranto (Eagles -7.5): Giants general manager Joe Schoen forever lost the Mandate of Heaven when he not only let Saquon Barkley join the Eagles and win them a Super Bowl, but went so far as to make a TV show about it and about what a genius he supposedly is. Now, it's Barkley's turn to tell his side of the story in his own documentary, a release that happens to coincide with this Thursday Night game. Since the Giants' vanilla defense is incapable of stopping the run or challenging passing attacks in any way, I expect the Eagles to get right on offense while their defense takes care of business against a Giants offense that is dealing with a position catastrophe at wide receiver. And the Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Man takes one more step towards the NFL General Manager Hall of Shame previously reserved for the likes of Mike Lynn and Trent Baalke. Prediction: Eagles 37, Giants 9

Denver Broncos (-7) vs. New York Jets (London)

Dajani (Broncos -7): I'm afraid the United Kingdom may declare war on the United States after London is forced to watch the winless Jets. Justin Fields' offense has allowed the most pressures (95) in the NFL, while the Broncos' defense has recorded the most pressures (89) in the league. Nik Bonitto has as many sacks as the entire Jets team, which is the first team to fail to force a turnover in the first five games of a season since at least 1940. The Broncos just handed the previously undefeated Eagles their first loss, and I'm a Bo Nix fan, so give me the Broncos. Prediction: Broncos 24, Jets 13

Taranto (Broncos -7): The Jets' most recent loss to the Dallas Cowboys was so dispiriting that I saw one beat reporter referred to it as "Kotite-ian." Perhaps that's just hyperbole, but as of right now the Jets just don't have the horses to match up well against any team, especially not a team like the Broncos coming off a statement win on the road against the Eagles. At the very least this game is taking place on a relatively neutral site, so Jets head coach Aaron Glenn might not feel like he needs to pick up his old sword again from the 1998 AFC Championship Game as much as he otherwise would. Prediction: Broncos 23, Jets 10

Dajani (Steelers -5.5): Is the Steelers' defense back? That's the question I'm asking myself after what they did to the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. Pittsburgh now has 10 takeaways this season, which ranks second-most in the NFL. Plus, the Steelers are fresh off their bye, playing at home and hosting a rival that just got back from London. This is a tough situation for Dillon Gabriel. Prediction: Steelers 20, Browns 10

Taranto (Steelers -5.5): Remember when the Browns went to Pittsburgh and won a playoff game 48-37? A few short years removed from 0-16, it was a beautiful, fleeting -- and rare -- moment in the history of the Browns when it comes to the Steelers. Cleveland's playoff win in Pittsburgh is the only time in the last 20-odd years that it has won in the Steel City, and its last regular season win was all the way back in October 2003 when the Browns won 33-13 in Pittsburgh. Going back further, the Browns have won in Pittsburgh just twice since re-joining the NFL, with their only other win being a 16-15 triumph in 1999. After the Browns completely fumbled away all they had built after the playoff win, the gorge between these two franchises remains as wide as ever. Prediction: Steelers 24, Browns 13

Dajani (Seahawks +1.5): The Jaguars registered an impressive victory against the Chiefs, but this Seahawks team has been one of the best in the NFL over the past few weeks despite the most recent loss to Baker Mayfield. Seattle loves playing on the road for some reason, having won eight straight games away from Lumen Field and nine out of the past 10. The Seahawks are also averaging 33.3 points per game since Week 2. Give me the upset. Prediction: Seahawks 21, Jaguars 20

Taranto (Jaguars -1.5): The Jaguars' 4-1 start has been a product of, among other things, excellent work by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. The Jags' defense is playing terrific football even without a lack of major star power, save for perhaps linebacker Devin Lloyd -- who is playing at a career-high level and had his national coming out with a 99-yard pick-six against Patrick Mahomes. A Sam Darnold interception in a critical moment cost the Seahawks the game a week ago, and this isn't the opponent for him to try and get right against. Prediction: Jaguars 24, Seahawks 14

Dajani (Buccaneers -3): It's tough to pick this game right now not knowing who is going to play quarterback for the 49ers. I thought Mac Jones looked awesome running that quick-fire Kyle Shanahan offense. Should they give Brock Purdy another week to heal? Baker Mayfield is 0-4 vs. the 49ers in his career, which is his worst record vs. any team. However, I believe he's the favorite to win NFL MVP right now, and fading him at home feels borderline dirty. Prediction: Buccaneers 26, 49ers 21

Taranto (Buccaneers -3): Beep boop, Mac Jones has become the latest Shanahanbot keeping the 49ers' offensive system right on schedule. When its playmakers are all available and the ball is out on time, it's very difficult to keep up with San Francisco's offense no matter who the triggerman is, as they have all the answers to any defense as long as they can process things relatively quickly. But what a system can't bring out of a quarterback is the ability to pluck their hairs out of their chest and lead their team to victory even when the chips are down late in the game. Baker Mayfield keeps doing it, did it against the Seahawks last week, and chances are he's going to do it again. Prediction: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 23

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Lions +2.5): The Lions have won four straight games after losing the season opener to the Green Bay Packers, which is actually the longest active win streak in the NFL. Detroit is averaging 40.3 points per contest over this four-game stretch. Is anyone missing Ben Johnson yet? Playing in Arrowhead is tough, and the Chiefs definitely won the "battle of the injury reports" on Wednesday. Kansas City had full attendance, while Terrion Arnold, Zach Cunningham, Taylor Decker, Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown missed practice. Still, Jared Goff is one of just two players to beat Mahomes multiple times while having zero losses to him (the other is Ryan Tannehill), and I believe the Lions can just simply outscore the Chiefs. But I'm more comfortable taking the Over. Prediction: Lions 35, Chiefs 31

Taranto (Lions +2.5): Over the past few years, I've gotten the sense that the Lions have been one of the only few teams in the NFL that truly hasn't been afraid of the Chiefs dynasty. There's especially nothing for them to fear now, as the Chiefs are coming off of a loss to the Jaguars that dropped them to 2-3 and look as vulnerable and pedestrian as they have in a very long time. Winning in Arrowhead is a tough assignment, but that's what the Lions did on NFL opening night back in 2023. Detroit knows it can do it, and with four wins in a row to shake off its Week 1 loss, I expect that's exactly what it'll do. Prediction: Lions 31, Chiefs 27

Dajani (Bills -4.5): I like the Falcons as a sleeper in the NFC, but the Bills are a tough matchup. Josh Allen's offense has scored 30 points in eight straight games vs. NFC teams, and ranks top three in both points per game (30.6) and yards per game (395.8). Buffalo's defense could once again hurt it when it comes to a Super Bowl appearance, but if it can pressure Michael Penix Jr. and limit Bijan Robinson, the Bills should be able to rebound from their loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night. Prediction: Bills 30, Falcons 24

Taranto (Bills -4.5): As pointed out by one of their beat writers, the Falcons are the only team in the NFL that has limited all of their opponents to less than 300 yards of total offense this year. The Bills, meanwhile, are the only team in the NFL to have totaled at least 300 yards of offense in every game they've played this season. Something's got to give here, and I'm more inclined to give it to a Bills team that remains very good despite a close loss in a division game a week ago compared to a .500 Falcons team coming off a bye. Prediction: Bills 30, Falcons 24

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (-4.5) (MNF)

Dajani (Commanders -4.5): The Bears had a bye this past week, but struggled to get past the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. As for the Commanders, they are coming off what I believe was one of the most shocking upsets of a dramatic Week 5. I know the Los Angeles Chargers were down a couple of offensive linemen, but I did not expect Washington's defensive line to have the kind of performance it did. Then, Bill Croskey-Merritt exploded with 150 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns. I still have doubts about the Commanders as a Super Bowl contender, but I'll take them at home here. Prediction: Commanders 35, Bears 23

Taranto (Commanders -4.5): On the other side of the Bears' scars from the end of this game a year ago is the groundswell of confidence that it gave the Commanders, as Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary win against the Bears launched Washington to heights that it hadn't experienced in two decades and which have carried over into a 3-2 start this year. The Bears dominated the Cowboys and then won a close game against the Raiders prior to their bye week, but they've still got a lot to prove compared to a Commanders team that now has Daniels back from injury and is coming off an especially impressive beatdown of the Chargers. Prediction: Commanders 24, Bears 17