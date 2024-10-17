Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is here. Per usual, we're keeping tabs on several key injuries throughout the league. Once again, a number of key names are dealing with injury statuses ahead of their games. A few superstars returned to practice fully on Wednesday, including new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee).

Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Wednesday's initial practice report this week. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it.

Denver Broncos (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (Thursday)

The Denver Broncos have ruled out Surtain II after he suffered a concussion in a 23-16 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. That's a big blow for Denver's defense.

However, the Saints offense isn't packing the same early-season punch. Carr is out with an oblique injury, and explosive wide receiver Shaheed will be out for a minimum of multiple weeks after undergoing a meniscus surgery on Wednesday, per ESPN. Coach Dennis Allen said he could be placed on injured reserve. Olave is also ruled out with a concussion.

The Jaguars are relatively healthy entering their second consecutive game in London with everyone on their team practicing in some capacity.

Ditto for the Patriots with the exception of running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who didn't practice on Wednesday with a foot injury.

Offa Thurday night game, the Seahawks didn't have cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) didn't practice. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (knee) were limited.

For the Falcons, safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) missed practice while running back Bijan Robinson was limited with a rest day.

The Titans missed a couple of key contributors in practice like top corner L'Jarius Sneed and running back Tyjae Spears. Starting quarterback Will Levis did practice despite an ailment with his throwing shoulder.

Bills starting running back James Cook, who missed Buffalo's Week 5 win at the Jets, returned to practice in a limited fashion.

Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) at Cleveland Browns

The Bengals are a pretty healthy team with cornerback DJ Turner II standing as the only player who didn't practice fully on Wednesday.

Browns superstar running back Nick Chubb practiced fully in his first action since a gruesome knee injury he suffered at the Pittsburgh Steelers last sign. That's a great sign that Cleveland's offense could get a boost from his presence after trading away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans have linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair missing Wednesday's practice (knee) and running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was limited. Mixon returned from his ankle injury last week. Tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) was also limited.

For the Packers, guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was a nonparticipant. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), tight end Tucker Kraft (groin) wide receiver Jayden Reed (ankle), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) and wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) were limited.

Despite quarterback Anthony Richardson practicing fully after missing the last two games with an oblique/hip injury, most of his offense missed practice on Wednesday with various injuries. Wide receiver Michael Pittman played through pain in Week 6 with a back injury, and fellow receiver Josh Downs also suited on Sunday. Both could potentially be available by the end of the week. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, didn't practice either on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins running De'Von Achane fully returned to practice on Wednesday after missing Week 6 with a concussion. Quarterback Skylar Thompson, the initial fill-in for Tua Tagovailoa, fully practiced as well after missing the last two games with an injury to his ribs.

For the Lions, safety Brian Branch (knee) was limited. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (quad) did not practice.

Coming off the bye week for the Vikings, running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Blake Cashman (turf toe) did not practice and is likely to miss the game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) was limited as his 21-day practice window opened.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) did not practice as both are expected to be out a few weeks. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) was limited and safety Sydney Brown (knee) was a full participant. Brown had his 21-day practice window activated last week.

The Giants have two key injuries on their defensive line. Pass rusher Brian Burns (groin) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) did not practice. Running back Devin Singletary (groin), wide receiver Darius Slayton (groin) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) were limited.

For the Raiders, edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) did not practice. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) also did not practice. Running back Zamir White (groin) was limited.

The Rams got good injury news Wednesday, as wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) was limited. There's a chance Kupp could return Sunday. Tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) was also limited.

For the Panthers, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) and tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) did not practice. Running back Jonathan Brooks (knee) was limited.

The Commanders have linebacker Frankie Luvu (toe) as a limited participant. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin got a rest day and running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) was limited.

Coach Andy Reid said defensive end Mike Danna (pec strain) was the only one who will miss practice. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee) was a full participant.

The 49ers are banged up. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) did not practice, along with defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee). Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist) and running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) were limited. Kicker Jake Moody (right hip) also did not practice.

New York Jets (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

New Jets wide receiver Davante Adams' hamstring has healed up after he was inactive for his final three games with the Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 4-6 as he practiced fully on Wednesday. His BFF and quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't join him on the Jets practice field with the 40-year-old nursing an ankle injury.

The Steelers have a laundry list of injuries, including running back Najee Harris. He had the best game of the season in Week 6 with 106 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 36-yard rushing touchdown. His status, along with many others, will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Quarterback Russell Wilson isn't on the practice injury report for the first time this season.

Analysis to come

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (Monday)

Analysis to come