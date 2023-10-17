Six weeks into the NFL season, and there are no more undefeated teams.

That begs this question, one I often ask at this time of the year: is anybody any good?

Seriously.

Just when we thought the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to make a real run to be an undefeated team -- fresh off a beating of the Dallas Cowboys on national television -- they lost to the Cleveland Browns with a backup quarterback.

Later in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked from the undefeated ranks as Jalen Hurts, their Super Bowl star from last January, threw three picks, including one late to set up a game-winning score for the New York Jets.

Brock Purdy, on his run to be anointed as the next Joe Montana, looked ordinary for the 49ers. Hurts, who was the best player in the Super Bowl last year, hasn't looked the same this season. Both teams lost to good defenses.

Six weeks in, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are already popping champagne because nobody can challenge their undefeated season. It's pretty early for that.

Those Dolphins were good.

Are any of this year's teams?

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

That's still to be determined. I still think the 49ers and Eagles are good teams that happened to have bad days, but they drop down in my Power Rankings this week (to No. 4 for the 49ers and No. 5 for the Eagles). The top teams are now the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1, the Miami Dolphins at No. 2 and the Detroit Lions at No. 3.

The top-three teams all face tough challenges this week. The Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead, the Lions play the Baltimore Ravens on the road and the Dolphins play at the Eagles.

It's a weekend that should clear up whether any of the new top three are for real. The 49ers and Eagles reminded us Sunday not to get too ahead of ourselves anointing these teams as the ones to beat.

As we found out in Week 6, nobody is that good -- at least not yet.