The NFL announced on Thursday that Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers will not face punishment after examining an alleged assault complaint against Flowers that was suspended without any charges earlier this year, following a police investigation.

"Following a review, the NFL concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activities that violated the NFL's personal conduct policy," the league said in a statement, via NFL Media. "There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities."

On Jan. 21, police offers in Acton, Mass., contacted the Baltimore County police to inform them that they had received a report of an assault that allegedly took place in Owings Mills, Md., on Jan. 16.

According to the report in Acton, a woman claimed that she was bruised in an assault but told police that she was hesitant to provide information because the person involved was a high-profile NFL player, via WBALTV. The woman told police that the brother of the person involved pulled out a gun.

Baltimore County police suspended the investigation in February and said that the investigators did not intend to press charges. The case could be reopened, however, if the department later feels that charges are warranted.

Flowers, 23, is entering his second NFL season. Last year, he caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. Flowers caught nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' two playoff games.