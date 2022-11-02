With the trade deadline passed, the San Francisco 49ers arguably made the biggest splash by acquiring Christian McCaffrey -- adding him to an offense that already has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. The 49ers have already witnessed the impact McCaffrey has made to their offense, but San Francisco may not be done.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams to sign, and the Super Bowl champion wide receiver will have his choice of suitors. The 49ers are considering getting into the mix, especially since Kyle Shanahan is intrigued over the potential of adding him to the offense.

"We're open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "You don't have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he's out there and he's available. I've always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He's that good of a player.

"But I'm definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."

The 49ers certainly don't need to add Beckham, but they are in a "win-now" mode that was amplified by the acquisition of McCaffrey. San Francisco has been to two NFC Championship Games in three years and were a quarter away from winning the Super Bowl just three seasons ago.

If Beckham is interested in the 49ers, they'll certainly pursue. Beckham turned his 2021 season around after signing with the Los Angeles Rams following an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games -- including two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

A healthy Beckham will help any receiver-needy team for the stretch run. The 49ers don't need another pass catcher, but they'll certainly take one.