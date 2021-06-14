If you love throwback uniforms, then you better keep your eye on the Green Bay Packers this summer, because they're soon going to be unveiling a new one that the team is going to wear for the upcoming season.

In a column on the team's website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy revealed that Green Bay will be pulling an old uniform combination out of the closet for one game this season.

"After taking a year off from wearing alternate uniforms, we will wear a historic, third uniform at one home game this season," Murphy wrote.

Since Murphy took over as CEO in 2007, the Packers have worn a throwback uniform multiple times, so the fact that they're doing it this season isn't that big of a shock. However, Murphy did reveal one detail that should excite Packers fans about the new throwback.

"While we're not ready to fully introduce the uniforms, I can say that they'll include a shade of the color green," Murphy said.

The fact that the Packers will be introducing a throwback that features the color green might not seem like a big deal, but it is and that's because they've never done that with a throwback before. Over the past 15 years, the Packers throwbacks have always consisted of uniforms that are blue and gold.

Here's a look at a throwback uniform they wore in 2014.

They also wore those same colors for a game in both 2018 and 2019, but as you'll notice below, the actual uniform is slightly different.

The throwback above was also the one the team used to celebrate the NFL's 75th anniversary season in 1994.

As you can see in each of these pictures, there's no green in the uniforms, so whatever the Packers end up unveiling this year, it's going to be a throwback that they've never worn before.

I don't have a vote, but if I did, I'd tell the Packers to wear the green jerseys with gold sleeves that they wore in 1935. Not only does it have green in it, but it marks the first time Green Bay wore both colors together.

Someone on Twitter made a mock up of that uniform and here's what it looked like:

It's unclear when the Packers will be unveiling their new uniform, but the last time they wore a new throwback, they showed it off for the first time at the team's shareholder meeting. If they go with that plan again, then the uniform will be released on July 26.

If the Packers really want to surprise everyone, they'll unveil the throwbacks by having Aaron Rodgers wear them in a fashion show where he also announces that he's going to happily stay in Green Bay for the next three years.