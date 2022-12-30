The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off this Sunday in a matchup with postseason implications. The Vikings are attempting to land the top seed in the NFC, while the Packers are fighting for their playoff lives.

Minnesota got the best of Green Bay earlier this season, as the Vikings handed the Packers a 23-7 loss in Week 1. Star wideout Justin Jefferson had one of his best outings of the season, as he caught nine passes for a whopping 184 yards and two touchdowns. However, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander called that performance a "fluke."

"You've just got to be real: He don't jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?" Alexander said, via ESPN. "I don't either, sometimes. But he [is] human, is what I'm saying. We ain't putting too much on nobody.

"He's a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I'm a really good corner. We've got really good corners, we've got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don't want to put too much focus on that one person because it's like, the first game, that was a fluke."

Alexander must have missed the rest of Jefferson's 2022 campaign, as the wideout leads the NFL with 123 catches, 1,756 receiving yards and is tied for fifth with eight receiving touchdowns. Jefferson needs just 209 receiving yards over the next two weeks to break Calvin Johnson's NFL record. If MVP wasn't a quarterback award, it would be going to Jefferson this year.

Alexander goes on to say that Jefferson is a top-three receiver, but it seems silly to poke the bear. To his point, however, Jefferson hasn't been his normal self in two career games at Lambeau Field. He has just 84 receiving yards in two games on the road vs. the Packers, and has played just one career game in freezing temperatures.

Alexander's comments have certainly added a new level of intrigue to this matchup.