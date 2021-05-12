At the moment, there is no greater NFL drama than the ongoing soap opera involving the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The living legend is not on good terms with the team's front office, and has apparently made no secret of the fact that he no longer wants to be in Green Bay.

With Rodgers thus unlikely to show up to offseason workouts beginning next week, backup quarterback (and object of Rodgers' ire) Jordan Love is the only passer on Green Bay's roster that would be expected on hand. Given that situation, the Packers are signing former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adam Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously noted that Bortles is likely to visit the Packers, but it appears that an agreement has already come together in advance of the visit. Silverstein also reports that a potential Bortles signing is unrelated to the situation surrounding Rodgers, citing general manager Brian Gutekunst's desire to add a veteran to the quarterback room before the beginning of OTAs. Teams typically carry three quarterbacks into offseason activities, and the Packers only have two at the moment, though there's been speculation that Rodgers may not be long for Green Bay.

Still, it's difficult to believe that the situation is not at all connected to Rodgers. There have been rumblings that Love is not exactly ready to take the field as a starter, and there aren't many starter-quality quarterbacks on the market. Bortles has proven himself to not necessarily be starter-quality throughout his NFL career, either, but he has at least started NFL games before. You could do worse when looking for a veteran backup.