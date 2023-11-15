There is just one with only one win remaining in the NFL now that we are more than half of the way through the 2023 regular season: the 1-8 Carolina Panthers. Now, new head coach Frank Reich is backtracking on something he did as an attempt to spark his offense: taking back the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. The Panthers will face the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday, the team with the highest quarterback pressure rate (47.6%) in the entire NFL. Carolina allows the sixth-most quarterback pressure in the NFL (39.8%). Quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is averaging 5.4 yards per pass attempt this season, the lowest among qualified quarterbacks.

"I'm in the position I'm in because of years of being a successful offensive coordinator and play-caller," Reich said at his Wednesday press conference. "We have eight games left, and I just want my attention and everything I can do and everything I can bring to bear to help the offense take the next step. It'll still be collaborative. Thomas is still running the show as far as the offense and all the install meetings and game plans. He's still at the center. He and I work together like we've been all year. I trust Thomas more than anybody, and he's helped me become a better coach and better man. This isn't about that. This is about the team. This is about us all playing a role we think can help us these next eight games."

Reich had previously told reporters the Brown switch was always part of the plan and called him a "stud" and a "brilliant offensive mind," per ESPN, at the time of the switch when the Panthers were 0-6. Carolina is averaging 17 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The head coach went out of his way to clarify Wednesday that the switch isn't an indictment of Brown.

"This will have little or no impact on Thomas' long-term trajectory. He's too good of a coach and person," Reich said.

Brown, who turned 37 this offseason, is considered an up-and-coming coach at the NFL level. He was hired by Reich after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, in which he served as the assistant head coach, running backs coach and tight ends coach. It was Brown's first NFL coaching stop, as the former University of Georgia running back previously worked as a running backs coach for several schools, including South Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Through 10 weeks, the Panthers offense ranks 30th in total yards per game (275.6) and 29th in points per game (17.0).

Last Thursday, the Panthers actually jumped out to a 10-3 lead over the Chicago Bears, but they were unable to sustain offensive rhythm in the final three quarters, losing 16-13. In his eighth NFL game, Young completed 21 of 38 passes for 185 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

How Young develops as a quarterback is incredibly important for this franchise, and it will be interesting to see how Carolina's offense could change by going back to their original play-caller. After the Cowboys, the Panthers hit the road for three in a row against the Titans, Buccaneers and Saints.