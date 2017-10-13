Panthers' Luke Kuechly in concussion protocol for third time in three years

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Eagles after suffering an injury late in the first half.

After the Eagles ran a second-and-4 play from Carolina's 6-yard line, Kuechly had to be helped off the field after taking a hit to the head from Philadelphia offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. On the play, Kuechly's head slammed into Brooks' body, and the linebacker looked a little woozy as he headed to the sideline.

Luke Kuechly left the game against the Eagles in the second quarter.

After leaving the field, Kuechly was immediately taken to the locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion. The Panthers announced in the third quarter that Kuechly wouldn't be returning to the game and that he would officially be entering the NFL's concussion protocol.

The injury is potentially bad news for a player who has a history with concussions. The Panthers linebacker missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion in Week 10 last year. That injury also came in a Thursday game.

Kuechly also suffered a concussion in 2015. After that injury, he was in concussion protocol for 34 days and missed three games before returning to action.

If Kuechly misses any substantial time, that would be a devastating loss for the Panthers. The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year was leading the team in tackles going into Thursday's game with 42. The next closest player on the Panthers' roster only had 26.

