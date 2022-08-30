On the eve of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline, the Panthers are trading offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Daley, 26, made 21 starts during his three seasons with the Panthers. He started at both tackle and guard for the Panthers while making nine starts in 15 games last season. Daley rebounded last year after an injury wiped out most of his 2020 season.

The 6-foot-6, 323-pound lineman finished his college career at South Carolina after transferring from Georgia Military College. He quickly earned a starting spot on South Carolina's offensive line, starting in 23 of his 24 games in Columbia. As a senior, Daley's peers voted to give him the offense's Unselfish Teammate Award.

The Panthers were on the receiving end of a trade earlier in the day when they acquired receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. from the Jaguars. Carolina has been looking to upgrade their offense entering Matt Rhule's third season as the Panthers' head coach.

How did each team fare by making this trade? Here's out the Panthers and Titans graded out.

Titans: B

Adding Daley gives the Titans a versatile lineman who can help them solve their current questions at the guard and tackle positions. Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones have been competing for the starting left guard spot, while Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere have been vying to win the starting job at right tackle. Ben Jones mans the Titans' starting center spot, with Taylor Lewan at left tackle and Nate Davis at right guard.

Panthers: A

It didn't look like Daley was going to make the Panthers' 53-man roster, so instead of releasing him and getting nothing in return, Carolina found a trade partner while improving future draft capital. Kudos to Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer for getting value for a player that wasn't going to make the roster.