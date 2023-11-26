The Patriots have come out of the bye week and the offense continues to look subpar. And now that mediocrity on that side of the ball has frustrations boiling over. In the first half of New England's Week 12 matchup against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was spotted by reporters in East Rutherford having a heated exchange with wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

The altercation ended with Smith-Schuster slamming his helmet and sitting down on the sideline. The receiver then got back up and pleaded his case with tight end Hunter Henry. Smith-Schuster was also seen far away from the position group on the sideline.

Smith-Schuster's altercation with Brown came after Mac Jones threw his second interception of the half. It was a third-and-4 play from just outside the red zone. Jones dropped back and seemingly had Smith-Schuster open over the middle for what would've been a first down. Instead, he turned to his left and fired into double coverage on a ball intended for Demario Douglas, which was picked off by Isaiah Simmons.

While unclear, Smith-Schuster's frustrations could've come from not getting the ball in that key situation. He went without a catch in that first half as the Patriots were shut out and mustered just 147 yards of total offense. Jones threw for just 89 yards and had two picks, which led to Bailey Zappe coming in at quarterback to begin the second half.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Patriots this offseason. In eight games played this year, the receiver has just 22 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown reception.