Throughout the course of the season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has made his frustrations more apparent with each passing week. Despite the team's offensive shortcomings, former Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork says Jones must do a better job keeping his composure.

Following the Patriots' bizarre loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Wilfork joined NBC Sports Boston and criticized Jones for making his anger so visible every week.

"I'm tired of it, you know what I'm saying?" Wilfork said. "I'm tired of it. You're the leader of this team. You're a quarterback, so you can't be frustrated every single week and every single play. I don't care if you're getting the play call in late, or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, you have to show some poise because you operate the ship. You're the head of the ship when you're out there. Then you've got the teammates looking at you every week and every play. Every other play, it's this, that, and the other."

Wilfork did say that the team as a whole is to blame for its 7-7 record, but he also noted that Jones needs to focus on what he can control. As a leader, Jones must keep his cool when adversity hits, according to Wilfork.

"Control what you can control," Wilfork said. "That's all you can do. I'm tired of seeing him throw a fit and a temper tantrum. We get it. At the end of the day, everybody is not playing the way they are capable of playing. That's just what it is for everybody, including him. I'm not just gonna throw it all on him, but at this point, I'm tired of seeing it. I think a lot of other people are tired of seeing it, and I'm here to say it."

Wilfork wasn't the only Patriots alum to take aim at Jones this week. On a recent episode of "Inside the NFL," former receiver Julian Edelman blasted Jones for getting visibly frustrated and failing to make what would have been a game-saving tackle against the Raiders.

"You know what, he also doesn't practice all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these pissy faces and stuff," Edelman said. "He doesn't practice that, and he does it. Why can't he make the tackle? It's bad."

Jones has had an uneven 2022 season, just like the rest of the Patriots, and now the team is fighting to remain in playoff contention. Jones will get a shot to redeem himself on Saturday afternoon when New England plays the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.