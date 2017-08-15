Patriots' Rob Gronkowski says he'll pay $69,000 to wear the No. 69 jersey in a game

It's been a relatively quiet summer for Rob Gronkowski -- by his standards. But with summer dwindling, the 2017 Summer of Gronk is making one final push.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report published an interview with the Patriots tight end, who appeared on "The Simms and Lefkoe Podcast." During that interview, Gronk was asked about how much money he'd be willing to pay for the right to wear the No. 69 jersey in a game.

His response? "$69,000."

This is not surprising. Namely because Gronk loves the No. 69.

A couple seasons ago, a reporter said "69" multiple times. Gronk's reaction was priceless:

Last year, when Gronk was talking about his next touchdown being the 69th of his career, he couldn't contain his excitement:

Gronk on his next touchdown being the 69th of his career and he couldn't be more excited,..@RobGronkowski#Patriotspic.twitter.com/w1KOfWhWy0 — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) October 24, 2016

Unfortunately for Gronk, the No. 69 jersey has already been taken by offensive lineman Shaq Mason. Though if he's truly willing to pay $69,000 for it, I'm sure Mason would be willing to switch, because that's a nice amount of money.

The good news for Gronk: He still has one more No. 69 moment on his career checklist. Though Gronk has scored 69 touchdowns in his career, he's only caught 68 touchdowns. So, his next receiving touchdown will be the 69th of his career.