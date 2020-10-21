It finally happened. I had a losing week against the spread.

Yecch.

I knew it was coming. You can just feel it sometimes. So my 6-8 ATS record isn't all that bad I guess, considering I thought I might be worse. That brings my season record to 51-38-1, which is still good.

My straight-up record was 8-6 last week to make the season mark 59-30-1. The best bets on the Pick Six Podcast went 3-3 — again, not a losing week — to put my season record at 23-12-1.

It was all kind of a blah weekend.

With that out of the system, let's turn it around with some good picks, a big week, and put the stink of last week away — leaving the fumes for Will Brinson to inhale and puke all over his picks this week.

All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

This game might look ugly in terms of records, but the winner is clearly in the division race. That's how bad the NFC East is. The Eagles played well late against the Ravens, but now they have more injuries. Even so, they are the better team and they are at home. Eagles will take a big — yes, big — division game.

Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 20

This is the game of the week, matching two undefeated teams. This is the rescheduled game from earlier this year that was lost to Covid issues. The Titans are playing well on offense with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, but I think the Steelers defense will slow them down. The Titans are bad on defense. Ben Roethlisberger will have a big day. Steelers take it.

Pick: Steelers 31, Titans 23

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that's up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team (+1)

The Cowboys have two victories and they are in first place. And they've looked awful getting there. The defense is historically bad. Washington is fighting and scrapping, but it is limited in terms of talent. They do have talent on their front seven, which won't be good for Andy Dalton and his banged-up line. This will be a WFT upset as the defense plays well.

Pick: Washington 24, Cowboys 21

The Bills have lost two straight and Josh Allen has struggled. But it's the run defense that needs to be better. They have the perfect tonic to fix it all in the Jets. Look for Allen to get back on track as the Bills break their losing streak.

Pick: Bills 28, Jets 13

The Saints are coming off a bye week, while the Panthers are coming off a physical loss to the Bears. This is the return of Teddy Bridgewater to face the team he led to five victories last season. The Saints defense has had issues this year, but I think they get it going against their former teammate. The Saints win it.

Pick: Saints 30, Panthers 17

The Packers are playing a second straight road game and looked awful in losing to the Bucs last week. That will get them back focused. The Texans defense has all kinds of issues, which means a big day for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers haven't played well on defense either, but they will hold up enough in this one.

Pick: Packers 33, Texans 28

The battle of Ohio features a team in the Browns coming off a terrible loss to the Steelers and the Bengals coming off a blown 21-point lead to lose to the Colts. The Browns offense was bad against the Steelers, but I think they get it going against the Bengals. Cincinnati can score as well. This is close. Browns will win it — but barely.

Pick: Browns 30, Bengals 28

This should be fun to watch if you love offense. Both defenses have issues. The Falcons came alive against the Vikings last week as Matt Ryan and Julio Jones lit them up. They will have success here as well, but the Lions will get their offense cranked up too. First one to 35 wins. That's the Falcons.

Pick: Falcons 37, Lions 30

The Cardinals are playing on a short week having played Monday night, but they have to feel good about the way they played in that game. Seattle is coming off a bye, so a big edge in rest. The Seattle defense has major issues, while the Arizona defense seems to be growing as a unit. I think both teams will score a lot and Russell Wilson vs. Kyler Murray will be a treat, but it's the Cardinals who win it.

Pick: Cardinals 32, Seahawks 30

The Jaguars have struggled on the west coast when they have had a good team. This team isn't good. They are bad on defense and Justin Herbert should be able to light them up. The Chargers are coming off a much-needed bye and will have some guys back healthy. They win big.

Pick: Chargers 34, Jaguars 20

This is a long trip for the 49ers, but they have to be rejuvenated after beating the Rams last week. The defense played much better in that game. This is also the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to New England. The Patriots were upset last week by the Broncos at home. I can't see them losing two straight on their home field. They bounce back in this one as Cam Newton plays well.

Pick: Patriots 27, 49ers 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+9.5)

The Chiefs are playing on a short week and are back out on the road again. That can be a challenge. The Broncos looked good beating the Patriots, and I think some of that play will carry over here. The Chiefs will win it. But it will be close.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 20

The Raiders are coming off a bye, while the Bucs are coming off a beat down of the Packers. I think that game is a hint of what's to come for the Bucs. The defense was outstanding. I think that shows up here as well. The Bucs keep rolling as Tom Brady has a big game.

Pick: Bucs 28, Raiders 19

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

The Rams were exposed some against the 49ers last week, but we still don't know how good the Bears are yet. They are 5-1, but the offense is limited. This is a second straight road game for Chicago, which is a challenge. I think the Rams get back on track and win a close game.

Pick: Rams 23, Bears 17