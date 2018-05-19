Police arrest Terrance Williams on electric bike for public intoxication after Lamborghini crash

One of the biggest names remaining on a pretty thin Cowboys wideout depth chart, Terrance Williams, was arrested and put in jail on Saturday night after a Lamborghini registered to the receiver crashed into a telephone pole, according to Frisco, Texas police.

According to the police department, Williams' 2017 blue Lamborghini was found by officers at "approximately 4:45 a.m." on Saturday.

"The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and could not be found in the area," a release from the department says. "Frisco Police were able to determine the vehicle was registered to a Terrence Tyrone Williams of Frisco, Texas."

Police, investigating the incident and looking for Williams, found the Cowboys wide receiver "near his residence riding an electric bicycle in the roadway."

The officers arrested Williams for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and took him to jail. He was released on $369 bond.

Williams has yet to be charged with striking the telephone pole, but police are still investigating that part of the incident. If Williams were charged, it would be a Class B misdemeanor as a result of the damage totaling more than $200.

Police also released a photo of Williams' mugshot.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are aware of Williams' arrest.

Williams was already slated to miss all of the Cowboys offseason workout program with a fractured foot, so this latest news could put him on shaky ground with Dallas in terms of his long-term future with the team.

Dallas notably released Dez Bryant this offseason and saw Jason Witten retire, paving the way for an overhaul of the pass catchers on the roster. The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, while also drafting Michael Gallup (third round) and Cedrick Wilson (sixth round), meaning Williams is the leading leftover receiver from 2017, having caught 53 passes for 568 yards.

With this news, it is not unreasonable to believe the Cowboys could decide to move on from Williams, who they drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Releasing Williams and designating him a post-June 1 cut wouldn't create any additional cap space, but it would allow the Cowboys to take a hit now in terms of dead money ($4.75 million) and lessen the pain down the road.