On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 28 modern day semifinalists for 2023 induction. The list of semifinalists will be whittled to 15 finalists in January. The official induction class, which can include up to five modern-day finalists -- will be revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Several semifinalists, including Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas, have a chance at being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Other players, such as Hines Ward, Torry Holt and Darren Woodson, are hoping that this is finally their year after being name a semifinalist yet again. Like most years, this is a highly competitive field of candidates, which makes the task of choosing five for induction an unenviable one.

In August, the NFL named former defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Ken Riley and linebacker Chuck Howley as this year's senior finalists and former coach Don Coryell as a contributor finalist. Each finalist needs to receive 80% of the vote in order to be inducted.

So who will be in next year's induction class? Let's take a look at how it could possibly shake out.

** denotes first-year eligible players

Possible modern-day inductees

**CB Darrelle Revis (2007-17): "Revis Island" was anything but a vacation spot for NFL wideouts during his 10-year career. The seven-time Pro Bowler routinely locked down the league's best receivers while making life miserable for quarterbacks. He helped New England snap its 10-year Super Bowl drought in 2014 after leading the Jets to consecutive AFC title games in 2009-10.

**EDGE Dwight Freeney (2002-17): A menacing pass-rusher who was armed with an unbeatable spin move. Collected 125.5 sacks during his career that included 107.5 as a member of the Colts. Won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis in 2006, and helped the Cardinals reach the NFC Championship Game nine years later.

**OL Joe Thomas (2007-17): One of the greatest left tackles in NFL history, Thomas earned 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods while being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. The NFL's modern day "Iron Man," Thomas played in 167 games and amassed 10,363 consecutive snaps.

LB Zach Thomas (1996-08): A tackling machine, Thomas racked up seven Pro Bowl and five All-Pro nods over a nine-year span. He tallied 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 16 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries over his 13-year career.

Torry Holt (1999-09): A key member of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, Holt caught the first touchdown in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Titans. Holt enjoyed a long run of statistical excellence that included eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice and in receptions once.

Possible senior inductees

DL Joe Klecko (1977-88): The versatile lineman earned Pro Bowl nods at defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 1981 while serving as a valuable member of the Jets' "New York Sack Exchange" defense.

LB Chuck Howley (1958-73): The only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team, Howley picked off two passes in Dallas' 16-13 loss to the Colts in Super Bowl V. He had another interception in Super Bowl VI, as the Cowboys defeated the Dolphins to win their first Super Bowl. Howley was named to six Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro.

CB Ken Riley (1970-83): A career Bengal, Riley's 65 career interceptions are tied for the fifth most in NFL history. In 1983, his final season, Riley picked off eight passes while returning a league-high two for touchdowns. Riley would join Anthony Munoz as the only Bengals enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Possible coach/contributor inductee

Don Coryell: Architect of the "Air Coryell" offense, the innovative coach helped modernize the passing game. Coryell led the Cardinals to three straight 10-win seasons before guiding the Chargers to four straight playoff appearances. The Chargers' offense remains one of the most prolific in league history, led by future Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, and Charlie Joiner.