Hines Ward and Torry Holt again find themselves on the doorstep of pro football immortality. The two former receivers have once again made the cut as modern-era semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ward and Holt are two of 28 modern-era semifinalists who will be considered for induction next summer in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

There are five semifinalists who are eligible for the first time: longtime Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, fellow offensive lineman and six-time Pro Bowler Jahri Evans, 2008 Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, fellow former pass rusher Dwight Freeney and former cornerback Darrelle Revis. The list of semifinalists will be whittled to 15 finalists in January. The official induction class, which can include up to five modern-day finalists -- will be revealed ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

In August, the NFL named former defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Ken Riley and linebacker Chuck Howley as this year's senior finalists and former coach Don Coryell as a contributor finalist. Each finalist needs to receive 80% of the vote in order to be inducted.

Here's a look at each modern-era nominee:

* denotes a nominee who was a finalist for induction in 2022

This year marks the ninth time that Holt, who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Rams' "The Greatest Show on Turf" offense in 1999, is a semifinalist. This is the seventh time being a semifinalist for Ward and Charles Woodson, who won a combined five Super Bowls as members of the Cowboys and Steelers, respectively.

Conversely, this is the first time Henry Ellard and London Fletcher have been named as semifinalists. This is the final year Ellard and Albert Lewis can earn induction as modern-era players.