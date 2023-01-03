The Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement of the Modern-Era Player Finalist for the Hall's Class of 2023 is postponed "out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin." The announcement of the finalists was originally scheduled to air on NFL Network on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. On Monday night, during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement said, "The decision to postpone the program for at least 24 hours was made after discussions involving officials with the Hall of Fame, the NFL and the NFL Network."

The statement continued, announcing the tentative reschedule date is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.

"The organizations will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday and determine if the timing is appropriate to proceed with the announcement," the statement said.

Following a hit during the first quarter, Hamlin stood up and immediately fell back down on his back. He then received help from medical personnel who administered CPR and oxygen. The Bills said after the safety collapsed, medical personnel were able to restore his heartbeat. Players were visibly emotional as they gathered around Hamlin and embraced each other.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is sedated and is listed in critical condition.

After Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, coaches from each side pulled their players back into the locker room and the game was suspended and then postponed. The NFL said on Tuesday that the game will not be resumed this week.