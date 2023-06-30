Rachaad White has high expectations for himself as he heads into his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The running back wants to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this season, something no Bucs player has done since Doug Martin in 2015.

The Buccaneers released veteran running back Leonard Fournette this offseason, opening the door for White to be RB1.

"My expectation is really just do my job," he said (via Good Morning Football). "Be the guy [general manager] Jason Licht wants me to be, but really just be myself. Go out there, have fun, hang loose. Obviously, the Bucs haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher in about eight years or so. So, I want to, of course, eclipse that."

In his rookie season, White had 481 yards on 129 attempts and one touchdown with an average of 3.7 yards per carry. The team as a whole had 76.9 rushing yards per game, ranking last in the league.

While Fournette leaving gives White a better chance to reach a higher rushing-yards number, the up-in-the-air quarterback situation could lead to offensive struggles that impact their run game.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are currently in a quarterback competition after Tom Brady announced his retirement.

Mayfield's last season starting for one team was in 2021, when he was with the Cleveland Browns. That year the Browns finished with 2,471 rushing yards, fourth most in the NFL, with 5.1 yards per carry, tied for most in the league.

That Browns team relied on running back Nick Chubb, who finished with 1,259 rushing yards. While reaching the same status as Chubb is unlikely, Mayfield has proven he can run an offense that relies on the run game. If he wins the starting job and develops chemistry with White, there is potential.

So far, White has liked what he's seen from Mayfield, who played for both the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams last year.

"Baker brings great energy," White said. "He's a great guy. Chip on his shoulder, which our team is big on that right now. So, just being that guy. Being confident. Just having the swagger, not as much swagger as me, but we're working on that."