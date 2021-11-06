They may have moved to the desert of Nevada, but it's not just raining on the Las Vegas Raiders, it's pouring. In a span of less than a month, the team has divorced from head coach Jon Gruden, following an email scandal and recently released former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III, with Ruggs now facing a maximum of 46 years in prison stemming from a fatal DUI accident earlier this week. And as Derek Carr and interim coach Rich Bisaccia do their best to keep the season on the rails, another negative headline lands at their feet -- this time involving cornerback Damon Arnette, another former first-round pick.

According to NBC News 3 in Las Vegas, Arnette is the subject of a lawsuit that alleges he left the scene of an accident after colliding with another car in Henderson, Nevada, on the morning of Oct. 14, 2020. The alleged victim, Yaneth Casique, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. The complaint alleges Arnette was traveling at a high rate of speed of "at least 65 mph" to "avoid being late for a meeting" at Raiders headquarters.

Arnette's passenger attempted to take responsibility for driving, the suit claims, but that story apparently changed:

"Later defendant Damon Arnette was located and confronted at Raiders Headquarters, when he admitted he was the operator of the vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the vehicle operated by plaintiff Yaneth Coromoto Casique."

Records from Henderson Municipal Court do show Arnette plead guilty of failure to maintain a lane and duty to stop at an accident, two misdemeanors, and paid $1,640 in fines, but Casique's lawsuit notes she lost consciousness and has since taken on more than $92,000 in medical bills. She is seeking damages from not only Arnette, but also the Raiders organization, stating Arnette's actions occurred "within the course and scope of employment with the team".

Arnette, 25, adds to the legal and optics nightmare that has defined the Raiders' 2021 season.