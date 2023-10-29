The 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a surprising blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, and it's clear that something has to change if Vegas wants to get its season back on track. This week, the team reportedly held a meeting which it hopes will spark better performances.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opened the floor to his players on Thursday, allowing everyone to voice their frustrations, according to NFL Media. Nothing was off limits as players could discuss personnel, team culture and yes, coaching as well. Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs were a few of the players who reportedly spoke up, but NFL Media reports that players from all over the roster took McDaniels up on this opportunity. The Raiders players reportedly considered the meeting to be positive, even cathartic.

The Raiders rank last in the NFL in giveaways (15) and turnover margin (-10) this season. Vegas also has the most games scoring 21 or fewer points with seven. It's fair to say that McDaniels is on the hot seat, as the Raiders have suffered numerous notable losses under his leadership.

Just last week, the Raiders lost to a D-II undrafted rookie quarterback making his first career NFL start. Last year, they lost to Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday in his first-ever game as a head coach, and to Baker Mayfield, who led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive in primetime despite joining the team just a couple days prior.

The Raiders will look to turn their season around against the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football." In what is good news, Vegas gets back Jimmy Garoppolo this week, who missed last week due to a back injury.