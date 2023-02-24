After Tom Brady left New England following the 2019 season, he ended up signing with the Buccaneers, but that almost didn't happen, because he almost signed with the Raiders instead.

Back in August, UFC president Dana White revealed that Brady was actually set to sign with the Raiders, but that move never transpired because Jon Gruden nixed it at the last second. Some people were skeptical of the story because it came from White, but it appears that Darren Waller was also under the impression that Brady was going to sign with the Raiders in 2020.

During an interview with Forbes this week, the Raiders tight end said he had been told that it was a "lock" that Brady was going to join him in Las Vegas in 2020.

"I've heard it from multiple sources that I respect and I've been close to," Waller said. "They're like, 'Yeah, Brady to the Raiders was a lock.'"

So why didn't Brady end up in Vegas?

According to White, it's because Gruden decided didn't want the QB, who was 43 at the time.

"It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want [Brady], and all hell broke loose," White said in August.

Things got so serious that Brady had actually been house shopping in Las Vegas, according to White.

"Brady was already looking at houses," White said. "It wasn't being said yet that Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] was coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk [in 2020] ... except Gruden blew the deal up."

The only person besides Waller to confirm the Brady story was Gronk, who said back in August that White's description of events "is exactly what happened."

After the Raiders bailed on Brady, the quarterback ended up signing with the Buccaneers and things ended up working out for him. During his first year with the team, Brady picked up his seventh Super Bowl win.

One thing worth noting here is that this offseason will be the first time since 2020 that Brady will have the chance to hit free agency. Yes, he is retired, but he could very easily unretire, and if that happens, he'd be allowed to sign with any team he wants when free agency begins on March 15.

If Brady were to go that route, the Raiders would definitely once again become an intriguing option for him. Unlike 2020, the Raiders now have a coach in place (Josh McDaniels), who would almost certainly love to have Brady as his quarterback. Also, the Raiders now have Davante Adams, a receiving weapon they didn't have in 2020.

Brady was willing to play in Las Vegas three years ago, so it will be interesting to see if Vegas can entice him to come out of retirement for one final NFL season.