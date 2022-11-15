The Rams have a lot of issues, sitting at 3-6 ahead of Week 11, but none might be bigger than Sunday's injury to star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, arguably the most consistent player on the team. Forced to leave Los Angeles' loss to the Cardinals early, Kupp was later diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Now, as coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday, the Pro Bowler is slated to undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games.

High-ankle sprains tend to require anywhere from four to six weeks of rehabilitation, and perhaps more, so it's possible Kupp will be sidelined more than a month. If the Rams remain on the outside of the playoff picture as the season progresses, L.A. conceivably could take extra precautions with Kupp, who this summer signed a three-year, $80 million contract extension.

This isn't the first time the No. 1 wideout has battled a serious injury. The reigning Super Bowl MVP missed eight games in 2018, his second NFL season, after suffering an ACL tear -- coincidentally, also in Week 10 of that year. He also missed the Rams' divisional round playoff game in 2020 due to a knee injury. His absence figures to have a major impact on Sean McVay's offense, not only because he led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards a year ago, but because he's been one of the few steady pieces of the Rams' attack this year; despite injuries across the lineup, he was on pace for over 1,600 yards in 2022.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Kupp's indefinite absence will put more pressure on Allen Robinson, who's struggled despite joining as a coveted free agent this offseason; as well as reserves Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.

It's unclear which QB will even be throwing to the battered WR corps, as McVay also confirmed Tuesday that starter Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol. The veteran missed Sunday's loss, with backup John Wolford filling in, and cannot return to practice until he clears said protocol.