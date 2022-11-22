The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.

The Rams were listed as 11-point underdogs for much of last week but the spread moved to +14 on Monday morning after Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol, and now sits at +14.5. It's of course subject to change based on Stafford's availability Sunday, and other factors.

Even if Stafford plays and Los Angeles doesn't set this dubious mark, it still continues a rapid fall for the defending champions. Their 3-7 record is tied with the 1987 Giants and 1999 Broncos for the worst 10-game start by a reigning Super Bowl champion in league history. They've also lost four straight games, one shy of tying the longest losing streak by a reigning Super Bowl champ (five straight by 1987 Giants and 2009 Broncos).

Just over a month ago, the Rams were double-digit favorites against the Panthers, a game they won, improving to 3-3 on the season. They will join the Packers as the second team this year to be favored by 10+ points in a game, only to be an underdog of 10+ points in another game.