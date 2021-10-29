The Los Angeles Rams and former Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Friday.

The 34-year-old Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rams this past offseason. He has not been a big part of the Rams' offense though seven games. He has not played in more than 32 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps this season. In last week's win over the Lions, Jackson was targeted just once and did not catch his only target from quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has eight receptions on 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown this season.

Jackson's last significant season was in 2018, when he caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Injuries limited Jackson to just eight games during the 2019 and '20 seasons. He spent both of those seasons in Philadelphia, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2008-13.

One of the best deep-threat receivers over the last two decades, Jackson has led the NFL in average yards per catch on four separate occasions. For his career, Jackson has caught 620 passes for 10,877 yards for an average of 17.5 yards per catch.

Here's a look at four potential landing spots for Jackson.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay just suffered the loss of tight end Robert Tonyan, so the Packers may be in the market for a new receiver to help offset that loss. The Packers went out and signed Randall Cobb at Aaron Rodgers' request this offseason, so it's not unreasonable to think that they would do the same with Jackson if Rodgers makes a similar request.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have plenty of weapons, but Andy Reid may jump on the chance to reunite with Jackson, his top receiver for several seasons in Philadelphia. Jackson would also help replace Sammy Watkins as a reliable, veteran receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Indianapolis Colts

With T.Y. Hilton's injury situation, it would make sense for the Colts to try to make an upgrade at the receiver position. It would also pair Jackson with another former Eagles Pro Bowl performer in quarterback Carson Wentz.

Baltimore Ravens

Even with the offseason addition of Watkins, the Ravens could use another wideout opposite Watkins, Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay. The trade would certainly be embraced by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has enjoyed a strong start to the 2021 season.