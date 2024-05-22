Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams battled a high ankle sprain last season, which caused him to miss nearly a quarter of the season. Williams is on the mend again, and will miss significant time. Head coach Sean McVay said Williams has a foot issue and will be out for the offseason workout program, but is expected to be back by training camp.

"It's nothing to worry about," McVay said, via ESPN. "He'll be ready to go for training camp, but there's a little issue when he was training. And [I'll] kind of just leave it at that. But nothing to be concerned about."

Williams has a history of lower leg injuries. He broke his foot during OTAs in his rookie campaign along with missing time with his high ankle sprain last year.

This news comes on the heels of Rams general manager Les Snead admitting the team drafted Blake Corum in the third round to preserve Williams, who rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns despite playing just 12 games.

"It's a tough league; it's a 17-game season plus playoffs, might go to 18 games one day. So we always felt like we needed to have as many quality runners as possible so we don't just totally run down Kyren," Snead said. "And we have one or two, or even three guys that can contribute, keep everyone fresh, and let's go and try to impose our will."

Williams was the first NFL player in 86 years to rank in the top three in rushing despite missing four games. The last player to accomplish this feat was Bull Karcis, who did it in 1937 with the Pittsburgh Pirates (Karcis missed five games that year).

The Rams are downplaying the Williams injury, and for good reason. It is May, after all.