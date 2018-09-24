Rams reportedly will be without Aqib Talib for at least a month while Marcus Peters might miss Week 4
The Rams' secondary is already banged up
The Rams are 3-0 with a plus-66 point differential, but two injuries have marred their otherwise perfect start. During their win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Rams lost both of their starting cornerbacks, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, to injuries. On Monday, an update arrived.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peters strained his calf and is day-to-day, but because the Rams play against the Vikings on Thursday night, he might miss Week 4. Meanwhile, Schefter reported that Talib is going to miss at least one month with a high ankle sprain.
Those are two of the Rams' most important players, both of whom were brought in via trade in the offseason. Replacing them won't be easy. But all things considered, the injury news is probably the best kind of update the Rams could've received.
So long as the Rams get Talib back in a month or so and Peters back for Week 5, they'll be OK, because they're not entirely dependent on their defense. Their offense -- with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods -- can win shootouts if that's what it comes to. What's important is that the injuries to Talib and Peters weren't season-enders. Barring new injuries, they should be there for the stretch run of the season, which is when the Rams will need them. In the meantime, expect players like Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman to see the field.
With that being said, the Vikings just caught a huge break. Going into Los Angeles and beating the Rams on a short week was always going to be difficult -- and it still will be -- but their task will be significantly easier with Talib and possibly Peters absent. In their careers, Talib and Peters have combined for 54 interceptions. Since 2015, when Peters entered the NFL, he leads the league in picks while Talib has the second-most picks since 2008, when his career began.
The Vikings' talented receiving group, led by Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, will now present a substantial mismatch for the Rams' secondary on Thursday night.
