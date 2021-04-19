If living in California isn't nice enough, the Rams have decided to fully immerse themselves in luxury during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Rams have converted a 9,000-foot, open front luxury home in Malibu into their new draft headquarters, in a partnership with Rocket Mortgage.

The only team to conduct the draft from outside of team headquarters, the Rams will produce live content in Malibu throughout the draft, including a look at each of their selections. The Rams will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at their draft process.

"To complement the bold leadership of Les and Coach McVay, we continue to push the envelope in how we operate and collaborate with our partners," said Lexi VonderLieth, the Rams Vice President of Partnership Marketing. "We are thrilled to work with Rocket Mortgage to build this stunning and first-of-its-kind draft headquarters and set the foundation for drafting a little differently for years to come."

"It's unbelievable!" Rams general Manager Les Snead said of his team's 2021 draft location. "You can't help but draft well in an environment like this."

The Rams already have one of the NFL's most competitive rosters. Along with new starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have two former 1,000-yard receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Cam Akers leads a rushing attack that finished 10th in the NFL in 2020. The Rams' defense is anchored by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, and Aaron Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

While they are devoid of a first-round pick, the Rams have three Day 2 picks and six overall picks in the 2021 draft. CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards has the Rams spending their first two draft picks on offense. He has Los Angeles selecting former Alabama guard Alex Leatherwood with the 57th overall pick, and former Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell with the 88th overall pick. Edwards has the Rams spending their next two draft picks on defense: Ohio State linebacker Pete Warner with the 103rd overall pick and Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo with the 141st overall pick. For their final two picks, Edwards has the Rams selecting Ole Miss guard Royce Newman with the 209th pick and fellow former Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick with the 252nd pick.

The 2021 draft will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, and will run through Saturday, May 1.