The Los Angeles Rams continue their playoff push in Week 17 as they travel across the country to face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs, Los Angeles (8-7) enters off a 30-22 victory over New Orleans last Thursday night. New York (5-10) enters on a short week after a 33-25 loss in Philadelphia on Monday. The Rams won the last matchup between these two teams, a 38-11 road victory in 2021. Los Angeles is 9-5-1 against the spread, while New York is 6-8-1 ATS in 2023.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has been lifted by two surprising stars on offense in 2023. Second-year running back Kyren Williams and rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua continue to produce significantly on a weekly basis for a team that wasn't expected to contend again this season. In 11 games, Williams is averaging 96.1 rushing yards per contest and has surpassed 100 yards rushing in five of his last six games. In Week 17, he faces a New York defense which is giving up 134.2 yards rushing per game, fourth worst in the league.

Last week, Nacua strengthened his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year with a nine-catch, 164-yard, one-touchdown game against the Saints. On the season, he has 96 catches for 1,327 yards and five scores playing mostly alongside former All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. The Giants gave up 80 yards to A.J. Brown and 79 yards to Devonta Smith last week, so it's quite possible both of the Rams' top receivers can have a major impact again this week.

Why the Giants can cover

In a lost season, the Giants are moving on from the brief Tommy DeVito era at quarterback and back to Tyrod Taylor for this week's matchup against the Rams. After entering in the second half against Philadelphia on Monday, Taylor completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He added 21 yards on two scrambles. With his dual threat ability, the veteran Taylor led the Giants to 22 second half points against the Eagles and it will be a test for the average Rams defense to slow him down.

Taylor's main weapon in the New York offense is running back Saquon Barkley. Having played in only 12 games this season, Barkley needs 123 yards over the final two weeks to achieve his fourth 1,000+ yard rushing season. With eight total touchdowns this season (four rushing and four receiving), Barkley will need to find the end zone at least once for New York to have a reasonable chance of securing their sixth victory of 2023.

