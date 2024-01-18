Football is a young man's game, they say. And this year's NFL playoffs are backing that up. Not only does the postseason still include the league's youngest team in the Green Bay Packers, but it's also got a rookie quarterback vying to upset the AFC's No. 1 seed in C.J. Stroud.

In celebration of the fresh faces on the scene, here's a ranking of the most important rookies still in the hunt for a Lombardi:

The third-round pick was solid this year, finishing 21 of 25 on field-goal tries (84%), but he notably missed two kicks in Week 18, meaning he'll be looking to rebound in the postseason. If the 49ers find themselves in a tight one, his role could be vital.

Surprisingly quiet in the Bucs' defensive rout of the Eagles, Diaby has been a mainstay in Todd Bowles' pass-rushing rotation, with 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Up against the Detroit Lions, he could be instrumental to making Jared Goff uncomfortable.

9. Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers

He's far from the only pass outlet for Jordan Love in Green Bay's green lineup, but Musgrave's proven capable of big plays, notably finding wide-open space against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. He should remain involved against the 49ers.

8. Brian Branch, S, Detroit Lions

Detroit's defense gets plenty of criticism, but Branch's versatility on the back end deserves props. He's logged at least one pass deflection in eight of his last nine games, playing a significant role alongside veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

7. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Packers have such a deep young group of skill players that Wicks is just one of three rookies on the list, but with Christian Watson in and out of the lineup, he's been Jordan Love's top big-play threat out wide, averaging almost 15 yards per catch.

6. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

The second-rounder didn't log a single catch in Green Bay's blowout win over Dallas, but only because he was returning from injury and his teammates were balling out on their own. At full speed, he's been Jordan Love's most efficient target at receiver.

Mark Andrews' return at tight end could change where Lamar Jackson looks as a passer, but even when Isaiah Likely was on the field late this year, Flowers remained Baltimore's most reliable starter out wide, showcasing elite change-of-direction ability.

4. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

As long as Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the field, the Lions offense is dangerous. But LaPorta has been Jared Goff's safety valve for much of 2023, and another week removed from injury, he should be even more involved in Detroit's passing game.

Stefon Diggs may be Josh Allen's go-to option through the air, but Kincaid has really turned it up a notch down the stretch, emerging as both a chain mover and big-play specialist. He could give Travis Kelce a run for the divisional round's most prolific tight end.

Patrick Mahomes spent much of 2023 frustrated over the Chiefs' lack of reliable options on the perimeter. But Rice has really emerged as a downfield threat, starring against the Miami Dolphins to prove he's got the separation skills of a No. 1.

How could it be anyone else? Stroud isn't just an impressive rookie; he's been a top-10 talent at the position, offering weekly clinics on pocket presence, downfield vision and crunch-time poise. Don't be surprised if he truly challenges the Ravens.