Ed Reed doesn't have an issue with Joe Flacco joining forces with one of the Ravens' division rivals. For Reed, he's just happy that his former quarterback joined the Browns and not a different division foe.

"It's not like he's going to the Steelers, man!" Reed said ahead of Flacco's first start as a member of the Browns, via NFL Media. "He's somewhere that actually has a connection to Baltimore. But I'm all for it. It might be a Cinderella thing, it might be awesome, if Joe can get them to the playoffs."

It would certainly be memorable if Flacco can regain the magic he had when he helped lead Baltimore to its second Super Bowl title back in 2012. The Browns have won just one playoff game since returning to the NFL in 1999. Flacco, who joined the Browns a little over a week ago, is starting for them in Week 13 against the Rams due to Dorian Thompson-Robinson not being cleared after suffering a concussion.

"He's won a Super Bowl, and not many quarterbacks can say they won a Super Bowl," Reed said of Flacco. "He played his ass off during those whole playoffs."

Flacco certainly did. He threw 11 touchdowns (including three in the Super Bowl) against no picks in Baltimore's four games during the 2012 playoffs.

Joe Flacco CLE • QB • #15 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Flacco's brilliance that postseason helped Reed win his coveted Super Bowl ring. He and the Ravens likely would have had the chance to win more rings if not for the Steelers, who bested Baltimore in the 2008 and 2010 playoffs. That, and the mere fact that Pittsburgh and Baltimore have become chief rivals, are likely the main reasons why Reed is OK with Flacco going to Cleveland instead of Pittsburgh.