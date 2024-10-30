Happy midweek, everyone! And happy almost-Halloween! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL as John Breech is busy shipping cayenne pepper water to the Cincinnati Bengals, desperate for some kind of spark in their AFC playoff hunt.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from the latest trade news to Pete Prisco's Week 9 predictions:

1. Ravens acquire WR Diontae Johnson

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were already considered one of the top powers in the AFC. They added to their talent pool on Tuesday, however, acquiring Johnson in a swap of late-round draft picks with the Carolina Panthers. We like the Ravens' low-risk, high-reward gamble here, giving them an "A" for the deal, which gives MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson a proven route-runner to pair with the speedy Zay Flowers.

2. Texans lose Stefon Diggs for rest of season

Speaking of big-name AFC wide receivers, Houston suffered another major blow on Tuesday, announcing that Diggs will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign with a torn ACL. The former Buffalo Bills star, who was just acquired this offseason, went down untouched against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Texans have also been missing fellow starter Nico Collins for the last month due to injury. The team is reportedly scouring the WR trade market in hopes of potentially finding a decent replacement for Diggs.

3. QB change: Colts bench Richardson for Flacco

Getty Images

Days after Anthony Richardson admitted he took himself off the field in Week 8 over tiredness, the Indianapolis Colts have pulled their second-year signal-caller in favor of 39-year-old backup Joe Flacco, as NFL Media reported. The latter will take over as the starter for Sunday night's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. He previously started two games in place of an injured Richardson earlier this season.

4. Prisco's Week 9 picks: Jets stun Texans on 'TNF'

Pete Prisco is back with predictions for every single Week 9 matchup. Here's a sneak peek:

Jets 31, Texans 23: The Jets have lost two straight since making the trade for Davante Adams and five overall, so they need to get it going. The division is over, but they can still get a playoff berth. The Texans have offensive line issues and now they are without Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins.

The Jets have lost two straight since making the trade for Davante Adams and five overall, so they need to get it going. The division is over, but they can still get a playoff berth. The Texans have offensive line issues and now they are without Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. Falcons 33, Cowboys 32: The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games after getting handled by the 49ers, while the Falcons are back at home after beating Tampa Bay. Both teams have defensive issues, which will show up in this game. Look for both offenses to hit some big plays.

The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games after getting handled by the 49ers, while the Falcons are back at home after beating Tampa Bay. Both teams have defensive issues, which will show up in this game. Look for both offenses to hit some big plays. Lions 29, Packers 23: This is an enormous game in the division, but the Packers have big concerns with Jordan Love and his injured groin. He will be a long shot to play, which means it's likely another start for Malik Willis, who is 2-0 this year as a starter. The Lions are dynamic on offense.

5. Vikings acquire new LT for Sam Darnold

USATSI

The Vikings wasted no time addressing the loss of star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury. Days after the big man went down, Minnesota acquired former Jacksonville Jaguars standout Cam Robinson in a swap of draft picks Tuesday. Recently benched as Trevor Lawrence's blind-side blocker, Robinson figures to make an immediate debut as the Vikings' new starter on Sunday.

6. Extra points: QB rankings, Lions police investigation

Hungry for a few more headlines? We've got you covered: