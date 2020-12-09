The Baltimore Ravens registered an important 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. It was a victory that snapped a three-game losing streak, improved the Ravens to 7-5 on the year and hopefully got them back on track in their pursuit to secure a spot in the postseason. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was probably the MVP of this Week 13 primetime game, as he accounted for two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, but there is another Raven who deserves some credit for playing through a personal tragedy.

Marquise Brown led the Ravens with five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown on Tuesday night, and he revealed after the win that he was playing to make his cousin proud after his death just two days ago.

"RIP to my cousin, he just passed away two days ago," Brown told reporters. "You know, I just had to go out there and play for him, and hopefully I made him proud."

Brown's touchdown in the third quarter played a role in putting this game away, as the 20-yard pass he caught in the back left corner of the end zone extended Baltimore's lead to 14 points. It was one of the highlight plays of the evening, as Brown broke off a hitch route and sprinted towards the end zone while Jackson floated a perfect pass for six points. Check out Brown's footwork on this play as well.

"If you don't come down with that one, you can't really say too much," Brown told reporters after the game.

For the first time this season, Brown has recorded a touchdown reception in two straight games. Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he caught four passes for 85 yards and a score from backup quarterback Trace McSorley. Brown is having a successful second season, as he leads all Ravens receivers with 41 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns. Without a doubt, his cousin would certainly have been proud of his performance.