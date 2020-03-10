Ravens' Robert Griffin III the subject of trade talks ahead of 2020 free agency, per report
The 30-year-old QB has spent the last two years as Baltimore's backup
When 2020 NFL free agency kicks off on March 18, there may very well be an overabundance of quarterbacks on the market, with too many available big names and too little open jobs around the league.
That's not stopping teams from inquiring about the availability of a name who's not set to hit free agency, however. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Baltimore Ravens backup Robert Griffin III has been the subject of trade talks in advance of the new league year.
Griffin is due $2.5 million in 2020, the final season of his two-year contract with the team, and the Ravens have only 2019 sixth-round draft pick Trace McSorley behind MVP Lamar Jackson on the QB depth chart, so it's unlikely Baltimore is actively trying to move the veteran. It could be that teams are simply checking on Griffin's availability as a potential backup, especially with a couple of clubs reportedly already set to pursue other notable No. 2 candidates -- like Case Keenum and Chase Daniels -- in free agency.
The 30-year-old Griffin has spent the last two seasons with the Ravens, initially serving as the No. 3 QB behind Jackson and Joe Flacco in 2018. Drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins back in 2012, he started his first game in three years to close Baltimore's 2019 campaign, helping the Ravens clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed while filling in for a resting Jackson.
Griffin hasn't been a full-time starter since the start of 2016, his first and only season with the Cleveland Browns, and is perhaps best known for his polarizing four-year career in Washington, where he went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie before injuries helped usher Kirk Cousins into his job. In two years with the Ravens, he's appeared in 10 games, throwing for 246 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for 70 yards.
