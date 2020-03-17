Ravens sign defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year contract, per report

The Ravens' already strong defensive line is about to get even better. On Monday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Rams' defensive lineman Michael Brockers will sign a three-year, $30 million deal after free agency officially begins on March 18. The 14th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Brockers spent his first eight seasons with the Rams, helping Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl at the end of the 2018 season. A starter in 121 of his 123 career games, Brockers has 344 career tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and nine passes defensed.

Brockers' versatility is one of the things that made him an attractive free agent target, having seen time at defensive tackle, defensive end and as a nose tackle during his time with the Rams. Aaron Donald, Brockers' teammate with the Rams since the 2014 season, recently praised his (now) former' teammate's ability to stop the run.

"He's been that way since I've been in the league watching him and playing with him," Donald said, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "He don't got the sack numbers, but as far as production when it comes to stopping the run and doing his job, he's been great at it."

Brockers is slated to join a Ravens' defensive line that already includes Brandon Williams, a Pro Bowler during the 2018 season. Baltimore's defense also includes Matthew Judon, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and safety Earl Thomas. Last season, the Ravens' defense finished third in the NFL in scoring defense, sixth in passing, fifth in rushing, and third in red zone efficiency. Baltimore ran away with the AFC North, going 14-2 and earning the AFC's top seed before being upset by the Titans in the second round of the playoffs.

The Ravens are certainly hoping Brockers can help them win their first postseason game since 2014 in 2020.