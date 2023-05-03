On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. According to ESPN, it is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Ya-Sin was the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 1 cornerback last season, his first year with the team. The 26-year-old played in 11 games in 2022, starting nine. He was targeted 69 times as a defender with 42 completions when targeted, with a completion percentage allowed on targets of 60.9%. He also recorded 45 total tackles with seven passes defended.

In four years in the NFL, Ya-Sin has played in 52 games with 38 starts, corralling two interceptions and breaking up 27 passes.

Ya-Sin started his career with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The signing of Ya-Sin means the Ravens likely won't be re-signing 30-year-old Marcus Peters, who started 36 games in Baltimore the past two-plus seasons but is currently a free agent. Ya-Sin is slated to start opposite of cornerback Marlon Humphrey in 2023.