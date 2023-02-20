Round 1 - Pick 1 Sauce Gardner CB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK While the Jaguars witnessed Tyson Campbell make a jump in 2022, they can't pass on Gardner here, although Aidan Hutchinson was considered.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE NFL Draft • 6'7" / 264 lbs The Lions call in the same pick as in reality, with Hutchinson to anchor the defensive line in Detroit for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Garrett Wilson WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 192 lbs This isn't an easy decision for the Texans, but having a young No. 1 wide receiver is incredibly valuable in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Derek Stingley Jr. CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 195 lbs Missing on Gardner is a bummer for New York, but Stingley has big-time man-coverage ability too. Nice consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 258 lbs Thibodeaux took some time to acclimate to the professional game yet had high-caliber flashes as a run stopper and pass rusher, so the Giants make him their pick again.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ikem Ekwonu OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 320 lbs While not a perfect rookie campaign, Ekwonu showed plenty in 2022 to indicate he's tracking toward being a franchise left tackle in Carolina.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Abraham Lucas OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 322 lbs The Giants stay in the trenches but opt to pick Lucas to man the right tackle position over Evan Neal, who struggled in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drake London WR NFL Draft • 6'4" / 213 lbs London had a fine rookie campaign -- 72 catches for 866 yards -- with subpar quarterback play. Given his age, there's plenty of upside to this towering wideout.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Charles Cross OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 311 lbs The Seahawks love the contributions they got from Cross in his debut season. While he does need to get stronger, his pass-protection ability stood out from the jump.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Chris Olave WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 189 lbs Instead of Gardner and Wilson, it's Stingley and Olave for the Jets. They address the same positions with two highly skilled players who had strong rookie years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Braxton Jones OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 310 lbs Jones was a bright spot on the Bears offense as a rookie, and he has franchise-tackle traits. A youthful upgrade for the Commanders at a critical position.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyler Linderbaum OL NFL Draft • 6'2" / 305 lbs With the Garrett Bradbury experiment being a failure, the Vikings have to address the center spot, and Linderbaum was a run-blocking stud in Year 1.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Tariq Woolen CB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 210 lbs Woolen snagged six interceptions as a rookie and would fill a clear-cut need for the Texans here. Wilson and Woolen would be a nice haul for Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Hamilton S NFL Draft • 6'4" / 220 lbs After the super-steady, at times dazzling rookie season Hamilton pieced together, the Ravens are thrilled to land him again at No. 14 overall.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Davis DL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 336 lbs Given that the Eagles need to keep the defensive line intact as best as possible, they go with Davis again here.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Brock Purdy QB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 220 lbs The Saints pull the trigger on a quarterback and pick Purdy to operate the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jamaree Salyer OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 325 lbs So they don't lose him later in the first round of this redraft, the Chargers make their original fifth-round pick a first-rounder the second time around. Salyer was rock-solid at left tackle in 2022 and is almost assured to be the starting right tackle in Week 1 of 2023.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Smith OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 332 lbs Smith mainly played on the edge in Year 1 with the Cowboys but probably projects best to guard in the NFL. With Isaac Seumalo set for free agency and Howie Roseman's long history of prioritizing the trenches, this is a relatively easy selection for the reigning NFC champs.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 George Pickens WR NFL Draft • 6'3" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Saints need to revamp the receiver room. Badly. Pickens looked like a future WR1 during his debut season with the Steelers.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenny Pickett QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 220 lbs With Pickett still available and Pickens gone, Pittsburgh decides to pick their quarterback again. It was a shaky start for the young passer, but he improved down the stretch.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jahan Dotson WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 182 lbs Dotson is a Patriots type of wideout. Small, quick, refined routes. He scored seven touchdowns as a rookie in Washington.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Watson WR NFL Draft • 6'5" / 208 lbs Because they don't want to lose him, the Packers select the raw but high-upside Watson in Round 1 this time.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trent McDuffie CB NFL Draft • 5'11" / 193 lbs Byron Murphy is set to hit free agency, so the Cardinals need to replace him with a steady youngster. That's precisely what McDuffie is. After getting injured early in his rookie season he was a consistent inside and outside corner for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malcolm Rodriguez LB NFL Draft • 5'11" / 230 lbs The Cowboys could use a true, three-down off-ball linebacker to man that position for the next five years plus. That's precisely what Rodriguez can be.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zach Tom OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 304 lbs The Bills value versatility in their blockers, and Tom played well as a left tackle, right tackle, and guard for the Packers in a part-time role in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Treylon Burks WR NFL Draft • 6'2" / 225 lbs The Titans are content with landing Burks in the late 20s after the strong showing he had later in the season with less than stellar quarterback play.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kerby Joseph S NFL Draft • 6'1" / 203 lbs Another Lions defense, Joseph was a ball magnet as a rookie with four interceptions and eight pass breakups. With his length and athleticism, Joseph has massive potential, and the Buccaneers need to add more depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaquan Brisker S NFL Draft • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Packers need to add a steadying force to the safety spot, and they'd get that with Brisker, who was rock-solid in his debut season in Chicago.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jack Jones CB NFL Draft • 5'11" / 175 lbs Three rookie corners played important roles on the Chiefs' Super Bowl title. Jones, of course, was not one of them, but is the chippy nickel type who could, theoretically, stand in for McDuffie on Kansas City's defense.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 30 Travon Walker DL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 275 lbs The Chiefs need edge-rushing help and decide to go with the former No. 1 overall pick, who had an decent but far from spectacular rookie campaign. This is a pick with the long-term future in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Pitre S NFL Draft • 5'11" / 198 lbs Pitre's missed tackles were a major issue in Year 1. Other than that, he was a fun, playmaking safety, and he's exactly what the Bengals need here.